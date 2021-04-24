Cerritos News _______________________________________ RATES

Socialize

Deadly Police Shooting in Hollywood Shuts Down Sunset Boulevard

The LAPD confirmed a police shooting took place but did not immediately provide any details on what led to the shooting or whether anyone was injured or killed.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.