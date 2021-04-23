Artesia Kindergarten Student Wins Statewide Photo Contest

Adrian Ceja, a kindergarten student at Burbank Elementary School in Artesia, has won a statewide photography contest. The contest, held by CaliforniaStreaming.org, a project by the California County Educational Technology Consortium, was for K-12 teachers and students to submit artwork that reflected this year’s theme of humanity.

“Adrian’s photograph is amazing and captures humanity through a child’s eyes,” said Dr. Mary Sieu, Superintendent of the ABC Unified School District. “We are very proud of Adrian and can’t wait to what this talented student does in the future.”

Adrian’s photograph, “The Band-Aid with a Heart,” depicts an adult hand placing a band-aid on a child’s knee. As noted in the photograph’s title, the band-aid has a heart drawn on it.

Winners will have their photographs included in a collectible poster distributed to classrooms across the state. Adrian will be recognized by the Los Angeles County Board of Education on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, and will receive a digital camera and accessories.

