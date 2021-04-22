Cerritos Man Missing

CERRITOS (CNS) – A 28-year-old Cerritos man who suffers from schizoaffective disorder and delusions was reported missing this morning.

Devon Moore was last seen about 12:25 a.m. in the 10800 block of College Place, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Moore is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black pants, the department said.

Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Photo: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

