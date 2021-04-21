Cerritos Library offers online literature, cooking, STEAM and poetry programs for students

The Cerritos Library is offering Expand Your Horizons, a variety of online programs for students, from April through July. Programs will include a Book Club: “When You Trap a Tiger by Tae Keller;” STEAM At Home Challenge; Try It With Ms. Sam: Tiny Food Party; and Performance Poetry for Teens. Participants will earn digital badges for completing the fun and educational programs. Registration for the activities will be held through Beanstack. Cerritos Library cardholders can sign up for Beanstack by visiting the library’s website at cerritoslibrary.us. Children age 12 and younger must be registered in Beanstack by a parent or guardian.

Book Club: “When You Trap a Tiger” by Tae Keller

In the Book Club, children ages 9-12 will read and discuss the Newberry-Medal winning novel “When You Trap a Tiger” by Tae Keller. The program will take place from Monday, April 26 through Monday, May 17. Participants will learn about key elements in the story such as imagery, themes and character development.

To further their understanding of the assigned topics, students will learn to navigate the library’s reference databases. Participants will receive a syllabus with reading and project objectives by email. The book club will meet for discussion via Zoom at the following times:

Fri., Apr. 30 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Fri., May 7 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Mon., May 17 3:30-5 p.m.

Registration for the Book Club begins on Wednesday, April 21 and is limited to 10 participants.

STEAM At Home Challenge

A STEAM challenge for students ages 6-9 will be presented from Monday, May 10 through Friday, May 28. Children will view a series of four science experiments filmed by Cerritos Library staff. These videos will demonstrate how to create Rainbow Rainstorm, a Lava Lamp, Parachute Flyer and a Fizzy Balloon. Step-by-step instructions for each experiment will be given as children work through assigned modules in Beanstack. Registration in Beanstack will begin on Monday, May 10.

Try It With Ms. Sam: Tiny Food Party

Children ages 9-16 will watch a series of three food preparation demonstration videos by Cerritos Library staff from Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 25. These videos will demonstrate how to assemble appetizer-sized treats for a “Tiny Food Party.” These treats include: Mini Chicken and Waffles, Caprese Salad Skewers, Chicken Parmesan Crostini, Fudge Puppies and more. Step-by-step instructions for each experiment will be given as children work through assigned modules in the Beanstack website. On Friday, June 25 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., there will be a Zoom “Potluck” where the children can show their creations, ask questions and share their experiences. Registration for the program in Beanstack begins on Tuesday, June 1 and is limited to 20 participants.

Performance Poetry for Teens

Performance Poetry for Teens will be held from Monday, May 24 through Friday, July 9. Teens, ages 12-18, will follow modules to write a poem about a specific topic. Students will learn the fundamentals of writing and performing poetry. Participants will meet via Zoom to discuss their progress at the following times:

Fri., May 28 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Fri., June 11 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Fri., June 18 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Fri., July 9 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Poems must be completed and submitted via email by Friday, July 9. Participants will have the opportunity to be filmed performing their poem. These performances will be compiled into one video, which will be posted to the Cerritos Library YouTube channel and cablecast on Cerritos TV3. Following submissions, Cerritos Library staff will contact students to schedule an appointment to film their poetry performance. Filming will follow all Los Angeles County Department of Public Health safety protocols. Registration for the program in Beanstack starts on Monday, May 24 and is limited to 20 participants.

For more information about the Expand Your Horizons programs, please call the Cerritos Library at (562) 916-1342. This project was supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian. The opinions expressed herein do not necessarily reflect the position or policy of the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services or the California State Library, and no official endorsement by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services or the California State Library should be inferred.

