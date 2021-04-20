Lakewood to Hold Vaccine Clinic for 16+

Insurance is not required, but bring your card if you do have insurance coverage. Photo identification is also required. SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT NOW Appointments are strongly recommended. As appointment slots fill up, more will be added, so if you don’t see an appointment slot now, check back later. Make your appointment online. If you need help making an online appointment, please call Lakewood City Hall at 562-866-9771, extension 2408. On-site registration is also available. LOCATION Palms Park 12305 207th St. Lakewood, CA 90715 Once you receive your first dose, be sure to sign up for your second dose before leaving Palms Park. ELIGIBILITY People age 16 and older. The clinic is hosted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Community Advisory Council, with assistance from the City of Lakewood. Vaccines are administered by the Center for Family Health and Education.