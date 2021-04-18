Massive Search for Girl in Orange

April 17, 2021 • 8:40 a.m.

Residents in Orange, California woke up to a hovering Orange Police helicopter proclaiming over a loud speaker that a young girl name Emma was lost in the area, OPD confirmed that the nine year-old ran away.

The helicopter was flying over the Serrano Heights area at approximately 8 AM this morning

Multiple OPD cars units were seen driving in the area in and around Serrano Ave and Apache Creek Rd.

HMG-CN will update when available.

9:10 a.m.

The young girl is still missing, HMG was told she lived up on Kendra. The parents put her to bed last night when they woke up at 6 AM she was gone.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments