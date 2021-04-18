Man Killed in Pico Rivera

April 18, 2021

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred last night in Pico Rivera.

At about 6:30 p.m. in the 9000 block of Reichling Lane, a man was standing near a vehicle, talking with its occupants, and as he began to walk away, the vehicle accelerated and ran him over.

The vehicle, believed to be a large SUV, continued down the street, then turned back around, deputies said. The occupants apparently checked to see if the man was dead and drove away.

The victim, described as a 30-year-old Latino, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments