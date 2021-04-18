April 18, 2021 COVID: 3 Deaths, 466 New Cases in LA County

Public Health Reports 3 New Deaths and 466 New Positive Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. The lower number of cases and deaths may reflect reporting delays over the weekend. 466 new COVID-19 cases (1,228,997 cases to date)

3 new deaths due to COVID-19 (23,623 deaths to date)

470 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19

Nearly 6,312,000 individuals tested; 18% of people tested positive Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations of Confirmed Cases and Deaths Last 7 Days Su 4/18 Sa 4/17 F 4/16 Th 4/15 W 4/14 Tu 4/13 M 4/12 Daily new cases 466* 527 643 613 411 448 411* Daily deaths 3* 29 36 23 57 23 3* Daily positivity rate (7-day avg) 0.7% 0.8% 0.8% 0.9% 1.0% 1.0% 1.1% Daily hospitalizations 470 498 512 518 493 471 470