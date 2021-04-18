April 18, 2021 COVID: 3 Deaths, 466 New Cases in LA County
Public Health Reports 3 New Deaths and 466 New Positive Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. The lower number of cases and deaths may reflect reporting delays over the weekend.
- 466 new COVID-19 cases (1,228,997 cases to date)
- 3 new deaths due to COVID-19 (23,623 deaths to date)
- 470 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
- Nearly 6,312,000 individuals tested; 18% of people tested positive
Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations of Confirmed Cases and Deaths
Last 7 Days
|
Su
4/18
Sa
4/17
F
4/16
Th
4/15
W
4/14
Tu
4/13
M
4/12
Daily new cases
466*
527
643
613
411
448
411*
Daily deaths
3*
29
36
23
57
23
3*
Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)
0.7%
0.8%
0.8%
0.9%
1.0%
1.0%
1.1%
Daily hospitalizations
470
498
512
518
493
471
470
