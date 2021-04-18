Cerritos News _______________________________________ DUSD _______________________________________ Bridge

April 18, 2021 COVID: 3 Deaths, 466 New Cases in LA County

Public Health Reports 3 New Deaths and 466 New Positive Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. The lower number of cases and deaths may reflect reporting delays over the weekend.

  • 466 new COVID-19 cases (1,228,997 cases to date)
  • 3 new deaths due to COVID-19 (23,623 deaths to date)
  • 470 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
  • Nearly 6,312,000 individuals tested; 18% of people tested positive

 

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations of Confirmed Cases and Deaths

Last 7 Days

 

Su

4/18

Sa

4/17

F

4/16

Th

4/15

W

4/14

Tu

4/13

M

4/12

Daily new cases

466*

527

643

613

411

448

411*

Daily deaths

3*

29

36

23

57

23

3*

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)

0.7%

0.8%

0.8%

0.9%

1.0%

1.0%

1.1%

Daily hospitalizations

470

498

512

518

493

471

470

