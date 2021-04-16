NEWS AND NOTES FROM PRESS ROW – CIF-Southern Section to allow playoffs for most spring sports

By Loren Kopff

April 16, 2021

The wait is finally over for a lot of the coaches, players and parents involved with spring season athletics as the CIF-Southern Section made the announcement this past Monday that there will be divisional championships in some of the sports. For other sports, the CIF-SS must wait on the status of the health departments from the other counties within the section to see if they could move forward with championships. There are eight counties that have CIF-SS member schools.

For now, baseball, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, softball, boys and girls team tennis, boys volleyball and boys and girls duel meet wrestling have been given the green light. Still waiting are boys and girls golf, boys and girls swimming and diving, boys and girls individual tennis and boys and girls track and field. Playoffs for the spring season sports begin as early as May 10 with wild card action for girls soccer with divisional championships starting as early as May 24 for swimming and May 28 for soccer.

FOOTBALL

Today marks the final day of football competition for the abbreviated 2020.2021 season with a trio of games from area teams. Cerritos High hosts Sierra Vista High tonight and is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2000 when it won the first seven games en route to a 9-2 season and a share of the Suburban League title. The Dons, who have outscored their opponents 121-6, have won three league games for the first time since 2003 and are looking to win four games for the first time since 2003.

La Mirada High, which edged Norwalk High 21-19 last Friday for its first win in four games, will host Bellflower High tonight while Norwalk (1-3) faces Mayfair High at Ron Yary Stadium on the Bellflower campus.

Gahr High hosted Paramount High on Apr. 15 and entered the contest with a 1-2 mark while Artesia High and John Glenn High each played one game this season. Artesia was to have played Pioneer High tonight, but the game was cancelled due to Pioneer not having enough players. Glenn’s lone game was on Mar. 26 and they too did not have enough varsity players to play in each of the past three weeks.

BASEBALL

Artesia dropped a 5-1 decision to Rancho Alamitos High this past Tuesday and will visit Western High on Saturday and Dominguez High on Wednesday.

Cerritos was off to a 5-1 start prior to its game this past Wednesday with Katella High and is scheduled to face Costa Mesa High today in a Newport Elks Tournament contest before visiting Millikan High on Thursday.

Gahr slammed Lynwood High 11-1 this past Wednesday in the San Gabriel Valley League opener and evened its mark to 5-5. The Gladiators will face La Quinta High today, JSerra High on Monday, St. John Bosco High on Wednesday and Lynwood again on Thursday.

La Mirada edged Servite High 5-4 this past Tuesday to improve to 7-5 and hosted Santa Margarita High on Apr. 15. The Matadores will also play Cypress High on Saturday, Corona Del Mar High on Tuesday and Orange Lutheran High on Thursday.

Valley Christian High defeated Santa Ana High 7-2 this past Wednesday to improve to 6-4 and will host Village Christian High today. The Defenders will also play Century High on Saturday before going to Heritage Christian High on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Cerritos fell to St. Joseph High 7-6 this past Tuesday for its first loss in four games and hosted Bellflower High on Apr. 15 before entertaining Valley Christian High on Wednesday.

Gahr shutout La Habra High 2-0 this past Wednesday to improve to 4-1 and hosted Los Alamitos High on Apr. 15 and will be home to La Serna High on Thursday.

La Mirada was doubled up by Chino Hills High 12-6 this past Tuesday and faced Cypress on Apr. 15. The Lady Matadores (4-4) will host Brea Olinda on Tuesday and travel to Cypress on Thursday.

V.C. lost to host Bellflower 18-9 this past Tuesday and has one win in eight games thus far. The Lady Defenders will host Bellflower again on Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Cerritos was looking to get its first win of the season when it hosted Glenn on Apr. 15 while Gahr visited Warren High on Apr. 15 and will host Paramount on Tuesday and Downey on Thursday.

La Mirada blanked Mayfair High 2-0 this past Tuesday to improve to 5-1 and hosted Firebaugh High on Apr. 15 before visiting Norwalk on Tuesday while Norwalk defeated Firebaugh 4-2 this past Tuesday to move its record to 3-2 as it travelled to Bellflower High on Apr. 15.

V.C. has won three in a row following a 3-1 win at Whittier Christian High this past Tuesday and will take its 8-1-1 mark into today’s game at Village Christian.

GIRLS SOCCER

Artesia (1-3-1), which hasn’t played since tying Western 0-0 on Apr. 6, will visit Pioneer today before hosting Glenn on Tuesday while Cerritos, which knocked off Pioneer 5-1 this past Tuesday, visited Glenn on Apr. 15 and will host Oxford Academy on Tuesday before visiting Artesia on Thursday.

Gahr picked up a 6-4 win at Lynwood this past Tuesday and faced Warren High on Apr. 15 before going to Paramount and Downey on Tuesday and Thursday respectively while La Mirada, which has allowed one goal in seven games, visited Firebaugh on Apr. 15 and will entertain Norwalk on Tuesday.

Norwalk dropped its third straight game after a 3-1 setback to Firebaugh this past Tuesday. The Lady Lancers hosted Bellflower on Apr. 15 while V.C. improved to 7-0-2 after blanking Whittier Christian 8-0 this past Tuesday. The Lady Defenders, who have shutout four straight opponents and six for the season, will entertain Village Christian today.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Artesia picked up its first win of the season with a 59-44 decision against Cabrillo High this past Tuesday. The Pioneers hosted Cantwell Sacred Heart of Mary on Apr. 15 and will entertain Hoover High today and travel to Marina High on Saturday before beginning 605 League action on Tuesday with a home game against Cerritos.

Cerritos has lost the first three games of the season and will visit city rival Gahr tonight in preparation for its 605 League opener while Gahr began its season with a 62-55 win against Whittier High this past Wednesday. Gahr will travel to Downey High on Wednesday.

After seeing its four-game winning streak snapped in a 70-68 loss to Capistrano Valley Christian High this past Monday, V.C. blasted Sunny Hills High 82-45 this past Wednesday to improve to 5-1. The Defenders will host La Serna tonight and face La Habra Saturday.

Whitney began its season this past Tuesday with a 55-41 loss to Estancia High and visited Costa Mesa on Apr. 15. The Wildcats will also visit North Torrance today before hosting Glenn on Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Artesia faced Segerstrom High and will host Cerritos on Tuesday and California High on Wednesday while Cerritos begins its season at North Torrance High on Saturday before its game against Artesia.

Gahr fell to Calvary Chapel Santa Ana 47-11 this past Monday in its opener and will play Long Beach Jordan High on Saturday before going to Downey on Wednesday.

V.C. lost to Oxford Academy 36-27 this past Tuesday and will take its 2-3 record into tonight’s home game against Whitney. The Lady Defenders will also face St. Anthony High on Saturday.

Whitney began the season with a 42-25 win at Rancho Alamitos this past Wednesday and will go to La Serna on Saturday before hosting Glenn on Tuesday.

