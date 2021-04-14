Community COVID Vaccination Clinic to be held April 21 in the Cerritos Civic Center

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Community Advisory Council will host a free Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday, April 21 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Cerritos Civic Center (18125 Bloomfield Avenue). Vaccines are available to individuals age 16 or older regardless of insurance or citizenship. A supply of approximately 1,000 doses of vaccine will be administered.

Appointments can be made by registering at bit.ly/3aaPQaW. Pre-registration is recommended, however, on-site registration will be available. The second dose of vaccine will be administered on Wednesday, May 12 and individuals will be registered for their second dose after receiving their first dose.

“The City of Cerritos is pleased to partner with Los Angeles County and the Los Angeles County Sheriff to offer yet another opportunity for members of our community to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination in Cerritos,” said Cerritos Mayor Naresh Solanki.

A press conference about the clinic is scheduled at 10 a.m. in front of the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station with Mayor Solanki, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

