Fire Engulfs Strip Mall in Artesia

April 11, 2021 • 12:27 pm

Fireman were summoned to South St. and Pioneer to fight a large structure fire at a strip mall. Pictures sent into HMG-CN show the Dollar Tree store fully engulfed. 60 fireman have been dispatched according to witnesses.

