Three children found dead in Reseda, LAPD says; investigation underway

UPDATE • APRIL 10, 2021• 4:16 PM

The mother of three children found dead Saturday morning in Reseda remains in custody hours after their bodies were found inside an apartment, authorities said.

Liliana Carrillo, 30, has been described by police as the “sole suspect” in the deaths of her children, who all appear be under the age of 5, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Their bodies were found inside an apartment in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard at 9:30 a.m., police said.

Around noon, Officer Rosario Cervantes told KTLA the children had been fatally stabbed. However, the department later issued a news release and series of tweets stating a cause of death and motive had yet to be determined.

Earlier, police described Carrillo as a person of interest and announced at 2:30 p.m. she had been taken into custody in the Ponderosa area of Tulare County. She allegedly committed a carjacking while remaining at large earlier.

LAPD Lt. Raul Jovel told the Associated Press she was gone when the children’s grandmother came home from work and found their bodies in the apartment. He described her as a suspect but said police were still working to determine a possible motive.

The grim discovery was made about 9:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard, an LAPD spokesperson told ABC7.

The victims’ ages and genders, and their causes of death, were not immediately disclosed.

The police spokesperson did not say whether a suspect was in custody or was being sought in connection with the case.

The woman found her three grandchildren all under three years old stabbed to death. :<(

Photo of person of interest below Lilliana Carillo, 30 years old.

We are receiving reports that she just committed a carjacking in the Bakersfield area” and may be driving in a stolen silver Toyota pickup with license No. J258T0, the Police Department said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the LAPD by phone at (213) 486-6890 or email at [email protected].

