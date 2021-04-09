Cerritos’ Kape Republik Recognized by City Council

COUNCILMAN FRANK YOKOYAMA and owner Karla Purificacion Yuasensi celebrating the bakery’s fifth anniversary.

BY TAMMYE MCDUFF

Kape Republik is a Filipino American Coffee Shoppe and bakery located in the heart of Cerritos. Since opening its doors in April of 2016, it has become a household name known for their Ube Crinkles and the very best Baked Turon.

Recently Councilman Frank Yokoyama awarded Kape Republik with a Certificate of Recognition honoring their fifth anniversary. An anniversary celebration was held in honor of the occasion on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

A few of their house specialties include home of the first ever Baked Turon. Reminiscent of the popular Filipino fried Turon, the baked version is a puff pastry roll filled with plantains, jackfruit and a secret classic cream filling, “It makes the best ‘merienda’ or afternoon snack,” remarked Yokoyama.

Another classic the Shoppe reinvented is the Crinkle Cookie. They have perfected the moist cakey texture of another popular treat the Ube Crinkle, created from the purple yam and their Buko Pandan, a coconut pandan crinkle.

Don’t forget to add a specialty drink to your order like a Purple Rain shake, Melon Iced Tea or the Taro Mikey-Ato.

Cerritos Councilman Frank Yokoyama said, “Kape Republik is a very popular bakery coffee shop in our City of Cerritos. My family loves this place and the friendly staff. Cerritos is very fortunate to have the flagship location of Kape Republik.”

The Shoppe caters home dessert tables, private parties, weddings and special events. You can reach them at 562.865.5000. They are open M-F from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Sat-Sun 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: There were some misspellings in the print version of the story… we apologize for the inconvenience!

