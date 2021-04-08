Orange County Submariner Meritoriously Promoted in Bahrain

MANAMA, Bahrain (Apr. 8, 2021) – Capt. Tim Poe, from Patuxent River, Maryland, left, meritoriously advances Logistics Specialist Submarines 1st Class Nathan Hammond to his current rank during a surprise ceremony. The Meritorious Advancement Program allows command triads to advance their most qualified Sailors ahead of each of the semi-annual Navy-wide Advancement (NWAE) Cycles. CSS-21 is responsible for bringing theater support to deployed units, allowing for better coordination in submarine operational, logistics, and maintenance support, and providing oversight on submarine training and exercises to support theater operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Crouch)