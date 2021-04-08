First Annual ABC Ed. Foundation Diversity Art Contest Winners Announced

The ABC Education Foundation is proud to announce the winners of the First Annual Diversity Art Contest. The theme for this year’s contest was “Celebrating Each Other: What Diversity means to you.” The Foundation received over 150 entries from across the District. A team of judges, made up of parents from across the District, judged the submitted pieces of art “blindly,” meaning they did not know who the artists were during judging. The judges selected overall winners by grade groupings – elementary, middle school, and high school.

The winners of the First Annual Diversity Art Contest are as follows:

Elementary School: Gina You, Cerritos Elementary School

Middle School: Palak Sahu, Carmenita Middle School

High School: Fatimah Faheem, Cerritos High School

“All of the artwork submitted was impressive and spoke to what diversity really means to our students,” said Joseph Porter, III, Chair of the ABC Education Foundation Board of Directors. “We are very pleased with the results of this year’s contest, and we look forward to next year.”

The winning artists will all receive a cash prize. The elementary and middle school winners will receive $100 each, and the high school winner will receive $300. All three pieces of art will be hung in the ABC Unified School District office.

