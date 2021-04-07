FIXING CALVERT: Avoid Main Beach in Laguna

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is working to replace the box culvert on Coast Highway at Main Beach in Laguna Beach. The estimated completion date is May 24.

During the construction traffic has been reduced to one lane in both directions of PCH for the duration of the construction.

Over the next few days construction crews are working to excavate around the channel, remove the pavement, and demolish the existing box culvert.

The planned full overnight closures scheduled for Thursday, April 8 and Saturday, April 10 have been delayed. The closures have been rescheduled for the following days:

Tuesday, April 13 from 8:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. while crews work to remove the existing sewer lines and construct a bypass. and replace the existing sewer pipes

Friday, April 16 from 8:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. to install the precast box culvert sections.

Saturday, April 17 from 8:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. to remove the sewer bypass and replace the existing sewer lines.

Please utilize the detour map below during these closures.

