BREAKING: Ontario, Canada Issuing Full COVID Lockdown

Premier Doug Ford is expected to make the announcement Wednesday afternoon as Ontario tries to control a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic

April 7, 2021

(Globe and Mail) Ontario is declaring a third state of emergency and issuing a province-wide stay-at-home order, while expanding vaccine eligibility for special education teachers/all education workers and essential workers in Toronto.

