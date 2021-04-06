Supervisors Approve Proposal to Address Anti-AAPI Hate, Explore Creation of Equity and Diversity Fund

April 6, 2021

Los Angeles, CA—Today, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal by Supervisors Janice Hahn and Holly Mitchell to address an increase in incidents of anti-Asian hate and violence through the County’s existing Anti-Racism, Diversity, and Inclusion (ARDI) Initiative and explore creating an LA County Equity and Diversity Fund.

“The escalation of attacks against AAPI Americans has been a heartbreaking reminder of how far we have to go toward building a society where everyone can feel safe, accepted, and equal,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “LA County’s Anti-Racism, Diversity, and Inclusion Initiative was a response to the racism targeted at the Black community, but this is a framework we need to use to help the AAPI community now,”

On July 21, 2020, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors adopted the Anti-Racism, Diversity, and Inclusion Initiative that guides the County’s ongoing commitment to fighting racism in all its forms. The initiative was created at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement and is especially geared toward the racism that systematically affects Black residents. The proposal to be considered tomorrow directs ARDI to convene a workgroup including AAPI community leaders to consider ways to address the rise in Anti-AAPI hate and incorporate those strategies into the County’s anti-racist agenda.

“I’m proud to join Supervisor Hahn on this important motion,” said Supervisor Holly Mitchell. “The rise in hate crimes against the Asian American community and long-standing injustices impacting the Black community and communities of color, require an sustained investment to ending all forms of hate and systemic racism. Today’s vote does this with the potential creation of a LA County Equity and Diversity Fund to support the necessary research, critical data collection and implementation of policies to help actualize the County’s bold anti-racist agenda.”

The motion would also explore the feasibility of launching the LA County Equity and Diversity Fund with an initial investment of $1 million. The Fund would aim to partner with research institutions to better understand, address, and end hate, bias, discrimination, and xenophobia against communities of color.

Read motion here: file.lacounty.gov/SDSInter/bos/supdocs/155178.pdf

