Cerritos Offering Three COVID Vaccine Opportunities to Residents

STAFF REPORT • April 6, 2021

Cerritos will offer three free COVID-19 vaccine opportunities in April for Cerritos residents. Individuals must bring their California I.D. or a valid I.D. with age and residency listed to their vaccination appointment, which must be reserved in advance.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has allocated 50 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for Cerritos residents age 50 or older, on a first-come, first-served basis. The vaccine will be administered at the L.A. County Office of Education vaccination site in Downey at 12830 Columbia Way, Downey, CA 90242.

To make an appointment, call the City of Cerritos Community Participation Division at (562) 865-8101. Residents should inform staff if they have a need for transportation.

A vaccine clinic will be held at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Friday, April 9 and Friday, April 30 for Cerritos residents age 50 and older. A supply of 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered by staff from the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy of Artesia. The first dose will be administered from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 9 and the second dose will be administered from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 30.

Appointments can be made by registering at www.caprepmod.org/reg/0136011297. A link to make an appointment for the second dose on April 30 will be provided to participants when they receive the first dose. Individuals must bring a copy of their I.D. and medical insurance card on the day of the vaccine clinic. The CCPA is located at located at 18000 Park Plaza Drive.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will provide a mobile vaccination unit at the Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park on Monday, April 19 for Cerritos residents age 18 or older, on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be 150 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine available to administer. To make an appointment, call the Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park at (562) 916-8550. The Cerritos Senior Center is located at 12340 South Street.

