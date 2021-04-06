Cerritos Developing Plans to Reopen City Facilities

The City of Cerritos is preparing to reopen City facilities in compliance with the County of Los Angeles Public Health Officer Order and all applicable health and safety protocols.

City staff members are developing detailed plans to safely reopen the Cerritos Library and the Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park, as well as the Cerritos Park East, Heritage Park and Liberty Park community centers. The City’s Recreation Services Division is also working on plans to restart the youth soccer league and the summer basketball program.

The planning process involves staff training and adapting facilities and services to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Once the reopening plans are completed and implemented, the City will announce the dates that each facility will reopen to the public.

The City encourages everyone to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19 by following all guidelines from public health officials. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) recommends: wash your hands often, wear a

cloth face covering around others, avoid touching your face and avoid sharing food, drinks, toys and sports equipment. L.A. County DPH guidelines also include: avoid or clean surfaces that are touched by others, increase ventilation by going outside or opening windows, keep interactions with others short and give yourself space from others.

More information about COVID-19 is available from the following sources:

