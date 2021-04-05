Sheriff’s Vaccination Clinic in Artesia; Another Will Occur April 15

BY TAMMYE MCDUFF

The City of Artesia and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Community Advisory Committee held their first of several COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics at Artesia Park, Monday, April 5, 2021. The Committee’s main focus is to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

The Sheriff’s Department is working with LA County Supervisors to assist anyone age 50 or older is eligible under State and County guidelines, which includes all those in Phase 1A and 1B, with obtaining the vaccine. To date the Department has hosted almost a dozen clinics, with the largest being the clinic held in East Los Angeles with about 600 participants.

The Clinic held at Artesia Park, has also been scheduled for April 15, a coming press conference has been scheduled with LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn for later this month along with Sheriff Alex Villanueva to discuss this joint effort.

The vaccine given at these clinics is the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine which has a 95 percent effective rate at preventing laboratory- confirmed CoVID-19 illness. This is a two part series being given 21 days apart.

The clinics are being hosted throughout Southern California, until the end of May. For more information on current eligibility requirements and the vaccines and vaccination program in general, please visit VaccinateLACounty.com.

