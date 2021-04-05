RENT RELIEF NOW AVAILABLE IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY

CityServe Launches Eviction Prevention Starting Point.
BAKERSFIELD, CA, April 5, 2021 — CityServe has launched its Eviction Prevention Starting Point, a program that helps landlords and renters start on the path to receive financial assistance through the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program. To start the application process, landlords and renters must request an appointment at www.cityservenetwork.com/evictionprevention.Those seeking financial assistance can also call the administrative manager, Samantha Smith, directly at 909-762-5150.
Application appointments will be scheduled for 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Tuesdays & Thursdays, starting April 13th, at the following locations:
“No one should lose their home because of the effects of the pandemic,” said Karl Hargestam, Executive Director of CityServe Network. “The process to get assistance can be complicated and overwhelming, so we make it easy by guiding them at the starting point so they get on the path to stay in their homes.”
Based on estimates provided by California state court officials, “Landlords are expected to file 240,000 new eviction cases — twice what occurs in a typical year,” according to a recent report by the LA Times. CityServe enrollers will explain the process, outline required documents, schedule the application appointment, and be the helping hand needed so individuals can keep their homes.
HOW IT WORKS
Powered by Facebook Comments