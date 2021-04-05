Cerritos News _______________________________________ DUSD _______________________________________ Bridge

NEW WATER SLIDE AT SPLASH! BUCCANEER BAY

LOOK OUT BELOW! La Mirada is debuting its new water slide. Due to the pandemic it took about nine months to finish. The city is hoping to open by summer, but that depends on L.A. County health orders.

