Dead Mom Tossed Into Trash Bin in Huntington Park, Son is Person of Interest

(KTLA) The body of a 75-year-old woman was found Monday in a trash receptacle in Huntington Park hours after she was reported missing along with a car that was found Monday morning in Rosemead with her son, who was detained as a “person of interest,” sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies from the Century Station went to the 2500 block of Santa Ana Street about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on a resident’s report of a stolen vehicle.

“They contacted the informant (resident) who stated their vehicle was missing along with a 75-year-old female family member. Preliminary information revealed foul play at the location and a stolen vehicle/missing persons investigation was initiated,” according to a sheriff’s department statement.

The body of a woman believed to be the missing senior was found about 6:30 Monday morning in a trash bin not far from the Santa Ana Street residence, according to sheriff’s officials, who withheld her name and cause of death.

