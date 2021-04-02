Unity of Faith Christian Outreach Ministries the Recipient

Jonathan Judson and Antonio Martinez of Shango Moreno Valley help load part of the 2,500-pound food contribution to Unity of Faith Christian Outreach Ministries recently.

MORENO VALLEY, CA – Shango of Moreno Valley has held three Food Drives in the past six months, but none bigger than what was handed over to Unity of Faith Christian Outreach Ministries recently. The local cannabis dispensary has been providing food for area residents of Moreno Valley since last fall and Shango customers stepped up again for the extended Holiday Food Drive.

The reverend in charge who takes donations to feed the area’s needy was pleasantly surprised that he needed his biggest truck this trip to haul his mountain of donations back to the church.

“We went to the weigh station and it came out right at 2,500 pounds,” Rev. Cooper Hagans III said. “This is the biggest contrition to our program from Shango. They just keep getting bigger and bigger.”

Hagans said his food program need has doubled from 7,500 people a month to 15,000. “The need is so great within our area,” Hagans said, “I was thrilled to see the enormous contribution when we drove up.”

“We want to thank all of our generous customers who donated to this Food Drive,” said Controller Julie Dubocq, “We have had hundreds of people respond with kindness in a time of great challenge.”

The Shango Moreno Valley Food Drive will resume in the summer to gear up for the Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Shango is open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is located at 11875 Pigeon Pass Road, STE C-1, in Moreno Valley, CA 92557. Call 1-866-4SHANGO for more information.

About Shango

Shango is an established vertically integrated cannabis brand offering a full range of award-winning products, including flower, extracts and cannabis-infused edibles. With operations in Nevada, Oregon, California, Michigan and Missouri, Shango sets the industry standards for product quality, consistency and business conduct.

The Shango brand has multiple full-service recreational and medical cannabis dispensaries in Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; Moreno Valley, California; and Lapeer, Bay city and Hazel Park, Michigan. Shango Michigan is building two extraction facilities, a commercial kitchen and an indoor cultivation facility. The company will soon open dispensaries in Joplin and Springfield Missouri in 2021. Shango also operates a state-of-the-art cannabis distribution operation in Southern California.

A recognized leader in the cannabis industry, Shango sets the standards for product quality, consistency and business conduct. Global Health & Pharma named Shango the Best Multi-State Medical Cannabis Dispensary in the U.S. in its 2020 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards. Macias Gini & O’Connell named Shango to its 2021 Cannabis 50 list, recognizing companies that are reshaping and inspiring the continued growth of the cannabis and hemp industries. Shango is committed to cannabis education and is a fierce advocate of the safe and responsible use of cannabis products. For more information, go to www.goshango.com.

