Senator Steven Bradford, Chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus, Endorses Councilwoman Emma Sharif for Mayor of Compton

Emma Sharif

STAFF REPORT • April 1, 2021

(COMPTON, CA.)-Today, Councilwoman Emma Sharif, announced the high-powered endorsement of State Senator Steven Bradford, who represents Compton in the California state legislature. Senator Bradford, who previously worked for the City of Compton, said “I am proud to endorse my friend, Councilwoman Emma Sharif to represent the City of Compton as Mayor. Councilwoman Sharif’s long record of collaborative leadership, integrity and public service is critical to moving the city forward. As a former city Councilman, I know the importance of dedication and commitment in representing a city. I support Councilwoman Emma Sharif for Mayor and I look forward to continuing to work together to fight for all the citizens of Compton and beyond”.

In response, Councilwoman Sharif, who recently received the endorsement of the LA Sentinel, said, “I am extremely proud to have received the most coveted endorsement in this campaign for Mayor. Senator Bradford and I have fought together on many important issues facing our community. I look forward to working with my Senator to deliver much needed resources for Compton”.

Since being re-elected to the Compton City Council in 2019, Councilwoman Sharif and the council has accomplished the following:

Completed $5.9 million in street repairs

Approved $45 million in revenue bonds to fund additional street repairs

Fought for a COVID-19 testing site in Compton

Fought for Homeless Outreach Plan that provided services to 90 individuals

Approved a contract to clean up Illegal Dumping

Approved hiring a painter to clean up graffiti

Approved a $1.2 million tree trimming contract

Approved over 500 units of housing

Worked with Assemblyman Mike Gipson to revitalize the Compton Creek

“Although we have much to be proud of as a city, we still have work to do to increase the quality of life for all Compton residents. I look forward to working with the council, staff and residents to take Compton to the next level said Sharf”. Her administration will focus on tackling the homeless issue, finishing street repair projects, recruiting businesses that will bring revenue to the city, increasing programs and resources for our seniors and repairing our relationship with law enforcement.

Councilwoman Sharif, a 30-year resident of Compton who raised her four children in the city, is battle-tested, honest, transparent, and has remained true to the people she serves. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science/Sociology, and a master’s degree in Public Administration. Prior to being elected to the city council, Emma served the City of Compton as an elected School Board Member and proud union member in the Compton Education Association. She represents the city on several regional boards and serves as an elected member of the California Democratic Party State Central Committee.

