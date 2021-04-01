Cerritos cross country girls come out on top again in final 605 League cluster meet

April 1, 2021

The 605 League may not officially crown any team champions this season, but that still doesn’t change the fact that the Cerritos High girls cross country still reigns supreme for the short season. Including the time trials, the Lady Dons won for the third consecutive time in as many Saturdays, picking up 15 points in the final cluster meet of the season.

As was the case with the previous two races, senior Sofia Vasquez and sophomore Sydney Romero were the two fastest runners with times of 19:41 and 21:47 respectively, both season highs. Senior Samantha Chang was fifth at 22:23 while sophomore Sofia Padilla finished two spots later at 23:34. The final two Cerritos runners, who came in 11th and 15th respectively, were juniors Tara Wang (24:40) and Kailah Usi (28:59).

The other five league schools combined to have nine girls’ runners, four of them coming from Whitney High. Senior Julianna Lee was Whitney’s top runner and came in sixth place at 23:22. Two positions later was sophomore Layla Lacorte (23:35) while sophomore Kayla Hamakawa (24:57) and senior Kritika Pantha (25:06) were 12th and 13th respectively.

Oxford Academy had three runners while Artesia High had a pair of runners. Junior Lizabeth Ortega finished in 10th place at 24:05 while senior Marissa Hernandez was 14th with a time of 26:56. John Glenn High and Pioneer High did not have a girls runner.

The Cerritos boys were edged by Oxford Academy 32-30 and Whitney picked up 72 points as those three schools fielded seven runners on the boys side. Artesia, Glenn and Pioneer combined to have eight boys’ runners.

After Oxford Academy claimed the top two spots, Cerritos junior Michael Rafael finished in third place with a time of 16:48. Two spots later came senior Anrei Giordano (17:11) while the seventh, eighth and ninth positions went to juniors Bryce Hojo (17:26), Andrew Hwang (17:35) and senior Rythwick Salhotra (17:41). The other two Dons were junior Kevin Hamakawa (13th, 18:20) and senior Chris Amaro (19th, 19:20).

Whitney junior Lorenzo Rodriguez-Boix was tied with Rafael for third at 16:48 while the next Whitney runner was senior Jeffrey Fernandez (16th, 19:06). The top Artesia runner was junior Jareth Navarro, who finished in 18th with a time of 19:18 while Glenn’s top runner was sophomore Javier Reynoso, who finished just ahead of Navarro at 19:08.

FOOTBALL

While the 605 League played its two games on Apr. 1, Gahr High will host Bellflower High tonight at Rants Stadium. The Gladiators kicked off their season last Thursday with a 27-0 loss to Dominguez High.

La Mirada High, which fell to El Toro High 28-15 last Thursday, faced Mayfair High on Apr. 1 while Norwalk High picked up its first victory of the season, a 37-25 decision over Bellflower last Friday. The Lancers host Chaffey High tonight.

BASEBALL

Artesia will begin its season on Monday with a home game against La Quinta High while Cerritos travels to Mary Star of the Sea High on Tuesday.

After an opening-season loss, Gahr picked up its first win, a 6-5 decision against Bishop Amat High this past Tuesday. The Gladiators hosted Ayala High on Apr. 1 and will face Cypress High today, Servite High on Sat., St. John Bosco High on Tuesday and Corona Del Mar High on Thursday.

Glenn will begin its season on Wednesday against Desert Christian High while La Mirada ended a two-game losing skid with a 7-4 win at Mission Viejo High this past Tuesday. The Matadores (4-3) visited Ayala High on Apr. 1 and will face Lakewood on Tuesday for a doubleheader.

Norwalk began its season this past Monday and was blanked by El Rancho High 6-0. The Lancers are not scheduled to play until Apr. 20 while Valley Christian High edged Mayfair 1-0 last Friday, fell to Bellflower 5-0 this past Monday and defeated Bellflower 9-5 this past Wednesday. The Defenders will face St. Paul High on Thursday in a Newport Elks Tournament game.

SOFTBALL

After COVID-19 issues delayed the start of its season, Gahr played its first game this past Tuesday and lost a 13-12 slugfest to La Mirada. The two played again on Apr. 1 before the Gladiators travel to Millikan on Tuesday.

Glenn kicked off its season on Apr. 1 with a home game against city rival Norwalk and will visit Cantwell Sacred Heart of Mary High on Wednesday while La Mirada went to 4-1 after its win against Gahr. After the second game with Gahr, La Mirada is not scheduled to play until Apr. 13.

V.C. is winless in six games following a 16-0 loss to Warren High last Friday and an 8-1 decision to Mira Costa High last Saturday. The Lady Defenders will face Oxford Academy on Thursday.

Whitney began its season on Apr. 1 against Southlands Christian but is not scheduled to play again until Apr. 16.

BOYS SOCCER

Artesia, which fell to Buena Park High 2-0 last Thursday, opened 605 League play this past Tuesday with a 3-1 win against Cerritos. The Pioneers were scheduled to host Kennedy High on Apr. 1 and will visit Whitney on Tuesday.

Cerritos hosted Whitney on Apr. 1 before taking the next 12 days off while opens San Gabriel Valley League action on Tuesday at Downey High before entertaining Dominguez on Thursday.

Glenn was blanked by Whitney 4-0 this past Tuesday and hosted Pioneer on Apr. 1 while La Mirada got past La Serna High 2-1 this past Tuesday and played Bellflower on Apr. 1 to begin Suburban League action.

Norwalk defeated Bell Gardens High 2-1 this past Wednesday and will host Schurr today before facing Mayfair on Tuesday while V.C. lost to Troy 3-2 last Friday to fall to 5-1-1. The Defenders will host Sage Hill High on Monday and open Olympic League action the next day against Heritage Christian High.

After its win against Glenn, Whitney faced Cerritos on Apr. 1 and will be off until Apr. 13.

GIRLS SOCCER

Artesia lost to Buena Park 5-1 last Thursday and Cerritos 5-0 this past Tuesday to drop to 1-2. The Lady Pioneers hosted Oxford Academy on Apr. 1 and will entertain Western High on Tuesday.

Cerritos traveled to Gahr on Apr. 1 in its last game until Apr. 13 while Gahr nipped Norwalk 3-2 last Thursday. The Lady Gladiators will also host Downey on Tues. and visit Dominguez on Thursday.

Glenn began its season on Apr. 1 with a road game at Pioneer while La Mirada played to a scoreless draw at Sunny Hills High this past Tuesday. La Mirada travelled to Troy High on Apr. 1.

Norwalk was slammed by Mayfair 10-0 and will be idle until Apr. 13 while V.C. defeated Crean Lutheran High 5-2 last Thursday and blanked California High 2-0 this past Tuesday to improve to 4-0-2. The Lady Defenders will travel to Sage Hill on Mon. and Heritage Christian on Tuesday.

BASKETBALL

V.C. is the only area team to start its season and the boys have won their first two games. The Defenders defeated Pacifica Christian High 72-71 last Saturday and Calvary Chapel Downey High 86-24 this past Wednesday. V.C. will host St. Margaret’s High on Thursday.

The Lady Defenders fell to Orange Lutheran High 63-40 this past Tuesday and will host Northview High on Tuesday and Pacifica Christian High on Thursday.

