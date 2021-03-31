Multiple people dead after shooting in Orange, including a child

(

KTLA) An investigation is underway after multiple people were shot at a business complex in the city of Orange Wednesday.

Multiple agencies responded to the area of Glassell Street and Lincoln Avenue just before 7 p.m. regarding a shooting in progress, said Lt. Jennifer Amat with the Orange Police Department.

The shooting was still active when officers arrived on scene, Amat said, adding that “an officer-involved shooting did occur.” It wasn’t immediately clear whether a police officer shot someone or a police officer was shot.

Police located “multiple victims” at the scene, including some who were fatally shot. Information on how many people were killed was not yet available.

Sky5 was overhead, and footage from the scene showed multiple agencies responding and dozens of officers. Authorities could be seen trying to resuscitate a woman.

The situation was stabilized and there is no threat to the public, police said around 7 p.m.

UPDATE BY HMG-CN:

The shooting was at a business complex. It was at 202 W Lincoln.