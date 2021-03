American Rescue Plan Act Awards Nearly $1 Billion to California Health Centers

President Joe Biden signing the American Rescue Plan.

March 30,2021

Today, the federal government announced the distribution of nearly $1 billion to California community health centers due to the passage of the American Rescue Plan.

The funds are earmarked to expand COVID-19 vaccination and treatment operations.

The health centers can use the funding to expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and treatment for vulnerable populations; deliver preventive and primary health care services to people at higher risk for COVID-19; and expand health centers’ operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, including modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile vaccination units.

SORTED BY CITY (Sort by amount awarded is after.)

Name City State Amount KOREAN COMMUNITY SERVICES, INC. ANAHEIM CA $1,015,375 OPEN DOOR COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS ARCATA CA $9,114,125 EL PROYECTO DEL BARRIO, INC. ARLETA CA $7,312,875 CLINICA SIERRA VISTA BAKERSFIELD CA $23,931,875 OMNI FAMILY HEALTH BAKERSFIELD CA $20,386,375 FAMILY HEALTH CARE CENTERS OF GREATER LOS ANGELES, INC. BELL CA $4,388,375 LIFELONG MEDICAL CARE BERKELEY CA $11,291,750 MOUNTAIN VALLEYS HEALTH CENTERS BIEBER CA $2,227,500 ANDERSON VALLEY HEALTH CENTER BOONVILLE CA $940,125 BORREGO COMMUNITY HEALTH FOUNDATION BORREGO SPRINGS CA $36,837,875 ALL-INCLUSIVE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER BURBANK CA $2,253,250 COPPERTOWER FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER INC CLOVERDALE CA $1,231,625 JWCH INSTITUTE, INC. COMMERCE CA $11,069,000 R.O.A.D.S. FOUNDATION, INC., THE COMPTON CA $2,137,000 SHARE OUR SELVES CORPORATION COSTA MESA CA $3,592,875 WESTSIDE FAMILY HEALTH CENTER CULVER CITY CA $3,664,625 ACHIEVABLE FOUNDATION THE CULVER CITY CA $759,125 COMMUNICARE HEALTH CENTERS DAVIS CA $5,499,875 SOUTH COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. EAST PALO ALTO CA $4,043,500 CLINICAS DE SALUD DEL PUEBLO, INC. EL CENTRO CA $10,142,375 NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTHCARE ESCONDIDO CA $13,149,000 SOLANO, COUNTY OF FAIRFIELD CA $3,789,500 MENDOCINO COAST CLINICS, INC. FORT BRAGG CA $2,226,750 BAY AREA COMMUNITY HEALTH FREMONT CA $5,420,375 UNITED HEALTH CENTERS OF THE SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY FRESNO CA $18,076,625 ST. JUDE NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH CENTERS FULLERTON CA $3,682,875 NORTH ORANGE COUNTY REGIONAL HEALTH FOUNDATION FULLERTON CA $966,875 NHAN HOA COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CARE CLINIC, INC. GARDEN GROVE CA $3,166,500 BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES INC GARDENA CA $1,450,750 COMPREHENSIVE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS, INC. GLENDALE CA $7,215,750 ALL FOR HEALTH HEALTH FOR ALL GLENDALE CA $3,919,125 WESTERN SIERRA MEDICAL CLINIC, INC. GRASS VALLEY CA $2,709,500 GREENVILLE RANCHERIA GREENVILLE CA $1,552,750 REDWOOD COAST MEDICAL SERVICES INC GUALALA CA $1,330,500 WEST COUNTY HEALTH CENTERS, INC. GUERNEVILLE CA $2,082,000 KARUK TRIBE HAPPY CAMP CA $1,124,250 YEHOWA MEDICAL SERVICES HARBOR CITY CA $888,875 ALLIANCE MEDICAL CENTER, INC. HEALDSBURG CA $2,698,875 SAN BENITO HEALTH FOUNDATION HOLLISTER CA $1,603,750 IMPERIAL BEACH COMMUNITY CLINIC IMPERIAL BEACH CA $1,943,750 UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, IRVINE IRVINE CA $4,031,875 FRIENDS OF FAMILY HEALTH CENTER LA HABRA CA $3,307,625 BARTZ-ALTADONNA COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER LANCASTER CA $1,839,000 LONG VALLEY HEALTH CENTER LAYTONVILLE CA $971,000 AVENAL COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER LEMOORE CA $5,170,500 LIVINGSTON COMMUNITY HEALTH LIVINGSTON CA $3,692,625 CHILDREN’S CLINIC ‘SERVING CHILDREN AND THEIR FAMILIES’ THE LONG BEACH CA $7,213,125 COMMUNITY MEDICAL WELLNESS CENTERS, USA LONG BEACH CA $1,109,875 ALTAMED HEALTH SERVICES CORPORATION LOS ANGELES CA $36,263,250 ST. JOHN’S WELL CHILD AND FAMILY CENTER, INC. LOS ANGELES CA $19,994,125 PEDIATRIC & FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER LOS ANGELES CA $8,779,500 SOUTH CENTRAL FAMILY HEALTH CENTER LOS ANGELES CA $6,043,250 QUEENSCARE HEALTH CENTERS LOS ANGELES CA $5,184,000 ARROYO VISTA FAMILY HEALTH FOUNDATION LOS ANGELES CA $4,585,250 LOS ANGELES FREE CLINIC., THE LOS ANGELES CA $4,450,375 WATTS HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LOS ANGELES CA $4,271,750 LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER LOS ANGELES CA $3,998,125 ASIAN PACIFIC HEALTH CARE VENTURE, INC. LOS ANGELES CA $3,770,125 CLINIC INC, THE LOS ANGELES CA $3,262,375 VIA CARE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. LOS ANGELES CA $3,066,250 CLINICA MSR. OSCAR A ROMERO LOS ANGELES CA $2,946,250 COMPLETE CARE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. LOS ANGELES CA $2,918,125 LOS ANGELES CHRISTIAN HEALTH CENTERS LOS ANGELES CA $2,902,875 BENEVOLENCE INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED LOS ANGELES CA $2,655,875 CENTRAL NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH FOUNDATION LOS ANGELES CA $2,601,875 KHEIR CLINIC LOS ANGELES CA $2,535,250 APLA HEALTH & WELLNESS LOS ANGELES CA $2,378,000 UNIVERSITY MUSLIM MEDICAL ASSOCIATION, INC. LOS ANGELES CA $2,189,750 CHINATOWN SERVICE CENTER LOS ANGELES CA $2,084,375 HEALTH ACCESS FOR ALL INC. LOS ANGELES CA $2,009,875 ST ANTHONY MEDICAL CENTERS LOS ANGELES CA $1,574,875 UNIVERSAL COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER LOS ANGELES CA $1,457,875 KEDREN COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. LOS ANGELES CA $1,065,875 SOUTHERN TRINITY HEALTH SERVICES MAD RIVER CA $1,382,125 CAMARENA HEALTH MADERA CA $7,952,250 CONTRA COSTA , COUNTY OF MARTINEZ CA $3,355,250 PEACH TREE HEALTHCARE MARYSVILLE CA $5,627,250 HARMONY HEALTH MEDICAL CLINIC AND FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER MARYSVILLE CA $1,107,250 MCCLOUD HEALTHCARE CLINIC, INC. MCCLOUD CA $1,357,750 GOLDEN VALLEY HEALTH CENTERS MERCED CA $24,879,250 COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. MORENO VALLEY CA $5,365,375 OLE HEALTH NAPA CA $5,460,125 OPERATION SAMAHAN, INC. NATIONAL CITY CA $2,831,375 TRI-STATE COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE CENTER NEEDLES CA $1,582,125 SIERRA FAMILY MEDICAL CLINIC INC NEVADA CITY CA $889,500 COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS OF THE CENTRAL COAST, INC. NIPOMO CA $18,671,625 MISSION CITY COMMUNITY NETWORK, INC. NORTH HILLS CA $7,553,875 VALLEY COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE NORTH HOLLYWOOD CA $6,051,000 AAA COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE INC. NORTH HOLLYWOOD CA $1,741,500 MARIN COMMUNITY CLINIC NOVATO CA $7,676,875 LA CLINICA DE LA RAZA, INC. OAKLAND CA $16,876,000 ASIAN HEALTH SERVICES OAKLAND CA $4,476,000 ALAMEDA, COUNTY OF OAKLAND CA $2,742,375 WEST OAKLAND HEALTH COUNCIL, THE OAKLAND CA $1,952,250 CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL & RESEARCH CENTER AT OAKLAND OAKLAND CA $884,250 UNICARE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. ONTARIO CA $6,174,250 DESERT AIDS PROJECT PALM SPRINGS CA $2,248,125 CENTER FOR FAMILY HEALTH & EDUCATION, INC. PANORAMA CITY CA $2,731,000 COMMUNITY HEALTH ALLIANCE OF PASADENA PASADENA CA $3,347,000 PETALUMA HEALTH CENTER, INC. PETALUMA CA $6,349,500 EL DORADO COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER PLACERVILLE CA $2,196,000 AXIS COMMUNITY HEALTH, INC. PLEASANTON CA $2,699,125 POMONA COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER POMONA CA $2,856,750 SHASTA COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER REDDING CA $5,625,000 REDWOODS RURAL HEALTH CENTER, INCORPORATED REDWAY CA $1,481,250 RIVERSIDE COUNTY HEALTH SYSTEM RIVERSIDE CA $11,804,125 CENTRAL CITY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. ROSEMEAD CA $6,669,000 HERALD CHRISTIAN HEALTH CENTER ROSEMEAD CA $2,857,750 HILL COUNTRY COMMUNITY CLINIC ROUND MOUNTAIN CA $1,633,250 WELLSPACE HEALTH SACRAMENTO CA $15,606,000 SACRAMENTO, COUNTY OF SACRAMENTO CA $2,533,875 CARES COMMUNITY HEALTH SACRAMENTO CA $2,412,000 CLINICA DE SALUD DEL VALLE DE SALINAS SALINAS CA $7,992,750 MONTEREY, COUNTY OF SALINAS CA $7,369,500 SAC HEALTH SYSTEM SAN BERNARDINO CA $5,526,125 SAN BERNARDINO, COUNTY OF SAN BERNARDINO CA $2,861,750 INLAND BEHAVIORAL AND HEALTH SERVICES, INC. SAN BERNARDINO CA $1,822,750 FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS OF SAN DIEGO, INC. SAN DIEGO CA $30,897,000 CENTRO DE SALUD DE LA COMUNIDAD DE SAN YSIDRO, INC. SAN DIEGO CA $18,096,500 LA MAESTRA FAMILY CLINIC, INC. SAN DIEGO CA $9,242,250 SAN DIEGO FAMILY CARE SAN DIEGO CA $4,962,125 SAN DIEGO AMERICAN INDIAN HEALTH CENTER SAN DIEGO CA $1,289,625 ST. VINCENT DE PAUL VILLAGE, INC. SAN DIEGO CA $1,043,625 NORTHEAST VALLEY HEALTH CORPORATION SAN FERNANDO CA $18,566,500 SAN FERNANDO COMMUNITY HOSPITAL SAN FERNANDO CA $1,803,875 NORTH EAST MEDICAL SERVICES SAN FRANCISCO CA $11,287,625 SAN FRANCISCO COMMUNITY CLINIC CONSORTIUM SAN FRANCISCO CA $4,450,125 MISSION AREA HEALTH ASSOCIATES SAN FRANCISCO CA $3,220,875 SAN FRANCISCO MEDICAL CENTER OUTPATIENT IMPROVEMENT PROGRAMS, INCORPORATED SAN FRANCISCO CA $1,224,250 ASIAN AND PACIFIC ISLANDER WELLNESS CENTER, INC. SAN FRANCISCO CA $1,055,125 VALLEY HEALTH TEAM, INC. SAN JOAQUIN CA $6,366,125 GARDNER FAMILY HEALTH NETWORK, INC. SAN JOSE CA $7,890,875 INDIAN HEALTH CENTER OF SANTA CLARA VALLEY SAN JOSE CA $3,630,375 SCHOOL HEALTH CLINICS OF SANTA CLARA COUNTY SAN JOSE CA $1,595,125 SANTA CLARA, COUNTY OF SAN JOSE CA $1,585,500 ASIAN AMERICANS FOR COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT OF SANTA CLARA, INC, THE SAN JOSE CA $823,375 CAMINO HEALTH CENTER SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO CA $3,903,000 DAVIS STREET COMMUNITY CENTER INC SAN LEANDRO CA $946,750 NORTH COUNTY HEALTH PROJECT INCORPORATED SAN MARCOS CA $12,653,125 SAN MATEO, COUNTY OF SAN MATEO CA $1,631,875 HARBOR COMMUNITY CLINIC SAN PEDRO CA $1,797,250 MARIN CITY HEALTH AND WELLNESS CENTER SAN RAFAEL CA $1,098,500 RITTER CENTER SAN RAFAEL CA $705,125 SERVE THE PEOPLE, INC. SANTA ANA CA $3,596,750 SOUTHLAND INTEGRATED SERVICES, INC. SANTA ANA CA $1,062,375 SANTA BARBARA, COUNTY OF SANTA BARBARA CA $5,210,375 SANTA BARBARA NEIGHBORHOOD CLINICS SANTA BARBARA CA $4,911,875 AMERICAN INDIAN HEALTH & SERVICES SANTA BARBARA CA $1,517,875 SANTA CRUZ, COUNTY OF SANTA CRUZ CA $3,413,375 SANTA CRUZ COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS SANTA CRUZ CA $2,453,250 SANTA ROSA COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS SANTA ROSA CA $8,465,125 SHINGLETOWN MEDICAL CENTER SHINGLETOWN CA $751,750 SONOMA VALLEY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER SONOMA CA $2,024,000 COMMUNITY MEDICAL CENTERS, INC. STOCKTON CA $17,872,000 NORTHEASTERN RURAL HEALTH CLINICS SUSANVILLE CA $2,443,250 SOUTH BAY FAMILY HEALTH CARE CENTER INC TORRANCE CA $3,388,875 ALTURA CENTERS FOR HEALTH TULARE CA $4,810,875 HURTT FAMILY HEALTH CLINIC, INC. TUSTIN CA $1,661,000 MENDOCINO COMMUNITY HEALTH CLINIC, INC. UKIAH CA $5,371,250 TIBURCIO VASQUEZ HEALTH CENTER INCORPORATED UNION CITY CA $5,515,375 SAMUEL DIXON FAMILY HEALTH CEN VALENCIA CA $1,520,875 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA MEDICAL CENTER, INC. VAN NUYS CA $2,235,750 VENICE FAMILY CLINIC VENICE CA $6,050,625 COUNTY OF VENTURA VENTURA CA $15,674,875 CLINICAS DEL CAMINO REAL, INC. VENTURA CA $13,399,375 FAMILY HEALTHCARE NETWORK VISALIA CA $36,076,500 VISTA COMMUNITY CLINIC VISTA CA $14,748,125 SALUD PARA LA GENTE WATSONVILLE CA $5,081,375 EAST VALLEY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER INC WEST COVINA CA $6,838,750 ELICA HEALTH CENTERS WEST SACRAMENTO CA $5,639,250 NORTHEAST COMMUNITY CLINIC, THE WILMINGTON CA $3,704,250 WILMINGTON COMMUNITY CLINIC WILMINGTON CA $2,613,750 WINTERS HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION, INC. WINTERS CA $1,096,500 AMPLA HEALTH YUBA CITY CA $13,569,125 HI-DESERT MEMORIAL HEALTH CARE DISTRICT YUCCA VALLEY CA $1,849,250

SORTED BY AMOUNT

Name City Amount BORREGO COMMUNITY HEALTH FOUNDATION BORREGO SPRINGS $36,837,875 ALTAMED HEALTH SERVICES CORPORATION LOS ANGELES $36,263,250 FAMILY HEALTHCARE NETWORK VISALIA $36,076,500 FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS OF SAN DIEGO, INC. SAN DIEGO $30,897,000 GOLDEN VALLEY HEALTH CENTERS MERCED $24,879,250 CLINICA SIERRA VISTA BAKERSFIELD $23,931,875 OMNI FAMILY HEALTH BAKERSFIELD $20,386,375 ST. JOHN’S WELL CHILD AND FAMILY CENTER, INC. LOS ANGELES $19,994,125 COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS OF THE CENTRAL COAST, INC. NIPOMO $18,671,625 NORTHEAST VALLEY HEALTH CORPORATION SAN FERNANDO $18,566,500 CENTRO DE SALUD DE LA COMUNIDAD DE SAN YSIDRO, INC. SAN DIEGO $18,096,500 UNITED HEALTH CENTERS OF THE SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY FRESNO $18,076,625 COMMUNITY MEDICAL CENTERS, INC. STOCKTON $17,872,000 LA CLINICA DE LA RAZA, INC. OAKLAND $16,876,000 COUNTY OF VENTURA VENTURA $15,674,875 WELLSPACE HEALTH SACRAMENTO $15,606,000 VISTA COMMUNITY CLINIC VISTA $14,748,125 AMPLA HEALTH YUBA CITY $13,569,125 CLINICAS DEL CAMINO REAL, INC. VENTURA $13,399,375 NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTHCARE ESCONDIDO $13,149,000 NORTH COUNTY HEALTH PROJECT INCORPORATED SAN MARCOS $12,653,125 RIVERSIDE COUNTY HEALTH SYSTEM RIVERSIDE $11,804,125 LIFELONG MEDICAL CARE BERKELEY $11,291,750 NORTH EAST MEDICAL SERVICES SAN FRANCISCO $11,287,625 JWCH INSTITUTE, INC. COMMERCE $11,069,000 CLINICAS DE SALUD DEL PUEBLO, INC. EL CENTRO $10,142,375 LA MAESTRA FAMILY CLINIC, INC. SAN DIEGO $9,242,250 OPEN DOOR COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS ARCATA $9,114,125 PEDIATRIC & FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER LOS ANGELES $8,779,500 SANTA ROSA COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS SANTA ROSA $8,465,125 CLINICA DE SALUD DEL VALLE DE SALINAS SALINAS $7,992,750 CAMARENA HEALTH MADERA $7,952,250 GARDNER FAMILY HEALTH NETWORK, INC. SAN JOSE $7,890,875 MARIN COMMUNITY CLINIC NOVATO $7,676,875 MISSION CITY COMMUNITY NETWORK, INC. NORTH HILLS $7,553,875 MONTEREY, COUNTY OF SALINAS $7,369,500 EL PROYECTO DEL BARRIO, INC. ARLETA $7,312,875 COMPREHENSIVE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS, INC. GLENDALE $7,215,750 CHILDREN’S CLINIC ‘SERVING CHILDREN AND THEIR FAMILIES’ THE LONG BEACH $7,213,125 EAST VALLEY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER INC WEST COVINA $6,838,750 CENTRAL CITY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. ROSEMEAD $6,669,000 VALLEY HEALTH TEAM, INC. SAN JOAQUIN $6,366,125 PETALUMA HEALTH CENTER, INC. PETALUMA $6,349,500 UNICARE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. ONTARIO $6,174,250 VALLEY COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE NORTH HOLLYWOOD $6,051,000 VENICE FAMILY CLINIC VENICE $6,050,625 SOUTH CENTRAL FAMILY HEALTH CENTER LOS ANGELES $6,043,250 ELICA HEALTH CENTERS WEST SACRAMENTO $5,639,250 PEACH TREE HEALTHCARE MARYSVILLE $5,627,250 SHASTA COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER REDDING $5,625,000 SAC HEALTH SYSTEM SAN BERNARDINO $5,526,125 TIBURCIO VASQUEZ HEALTH CENTER INCORPORATED UNION CITY $5,515,375 COMMUNICARE HEALTH CENTERS DAVIS $5,499,875 OLE HEALTH NAPA $5,460,125 BAY AREA COMMUNITY HEALTH FREMONT $5,420,375 MENDOCINO COMMUNITY HEALTH CLINIC, INC. UKIAH $5,371,250 COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. MORENO VALLEY $5,365,375 SANTA BARBARA, COUNTY OF SANTA BARBARA $5,210,375 QUEENSCARE HEALTH CENTERS LOS ANGELES $5,184,000 AVENAL COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER LEMOORE $5,170,500 SALUD PARA LA GENTE WATSONVILLE $5,081,375 SAN DIEGO FAMILY CARE SAN DIEGO $4,962,125 SANTA BARBARA NEIGHBORHOOD CLINICS SANTA BARBARA $4,911,875 ALTURA CENTERS FOR HEALTH TULARE $4,810,875 ARROYO VISTA FAMILY HEALTH FOUNDATION LOS ANGELES $4,585,250 ASIAN HEALTH SERVICES OAKLAND $4,476,000 LOS ANGELES FREE CLINIC., THE LOS ANGELES $4,450,375 SAN FRANCISCO COMMUNITY CLINIC CONSORTIUM SAN FRANCISCO $4,450,125 FAMILY HEALTH CARE CENTERS OF GREATER LOS ANGELES, INC. BELL $4,388,375 WATTS HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LOS ANGELES $4,271,750 SOUTH COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. EAST PALO ALTO $4,043,500 UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, IRVINE IRVINE $4,031,875 LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER LOS ANGELES $3,998,125 ALL FOR HEALTH HEALTH FOR ALL GLENDALE $3,919,125 CAMINO HEALTH CENTER SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO $3,903,000 SOLANO, COUNTY OF FAIRFIELD $3,789,500 ASIAN PACIFIC HEALTH CARE VENTURE, INC. LOS ANGELES $3,770,125 NORTHEAST COMMUNITY CLINIC, THE WILMINGTON $3,704,250 LIVINGSTON COMMUNITY HEALTH LIVINGSTON $3,692,625 ST. JUDE NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH CENTERS FULLERTON $3,682,875 WESTSIDE FAMILY HEALTH CENTER CULVER CITY $3,664,625 INDIAN HEALTH CENTER OF SANTA CLARA VALLEY SAN JOSE $3,630,375 SERVE THE PEOPLE, INC. SANTA ANA $3,596,750 SHARE OUR SELVES CORPORATION COSTA MESA $3,592,875 SANTA CRUZ, COUNTY OF SANTA CRUZ $3,413,375 SOUTH BAY FAMILY HEALTH CARE CENTER INC TORRANCE $3,388,875 CONTRA COSTA , COUNTY OF MARTINEZ $3,355,250 COMMUNITY HEALTH ALLIANCE OF PASADENA PASADENA $3,347,000 FRIENDS OF FAMILY HEALTH CENTER LA HABRA $3,307,625 CLINIC INC, THE LOS ANGELES $3,262,375 MISSION AREA HEALTH ASSOCIATES SAN FRANCISCO $3,220,875 NHAN HOA COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CARE CLINIC, INC. GARDEN GROVE $3,166,500 VIA CARE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. LOS ANGELES $3,066,250 CLINICA MSR. OSCAR A ROMERO LOS ANGELES $2,946,250 COMPLETE CARE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. LOS ANGELES $2,918,125 LOS ANGELES CHRISTIAN HEALTH CENTERS LOS ANGELES $2,902,875 SAN BERNARDINO, COUNTY OF SAN BERNARDINO $2,861,750 HERALD CHRISTIAN HEALTH CENTER ROSEMEAD $2,857,750 POMONA COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER POMONA $2,856,750 OPERATION SAMAHAN, INC. NATIONAL CITY $2,831,375 ALAMEDA, COUNTY OF OAKLAND $2,742,375 CENTER FOR FAMILY HEALTH & EDUCATION, INC. PANORAMA CITY $2,731,000 WESTERN SIERRA MEDICAL CLINIC, INC. GRASS VALLEY $2,709,500 AXIS COMMUNITY HEALTH, INC. PLEASANTON $2,699,125 ALLIANCE MEDICAL CENTER, INC. HEALDSBURG $2,698,875 BENEVOLENCE INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED LOS ANGELES $2,655,875 WILMINGTON COMMUNITY CLINIC WILMINGTON $2,613,750 CENTRAL NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH FOUNDATION LOS ANGELES $2,601,875 KHEIR CLINIC LOS ANGELES $2,535,250 SACRAMENTO, COUNTY OF SACRAMENTO $2,533,875 SANTA CRUZ COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS SANTA CRUZ $2,453,250 NORTHEASTERN RURAL HEALTH CLINICS SUSANVILLE $2,443,250 CARES COMMUNITY HEALTH SACRAMENTO $2,412,000 APLA HEALTH & WELLNESS LOS ANGELES $2,378,000 ALL-INCLUSIVE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER BURBANK $2,253,250 DESERT AIDS PROJECT PALM SPRINGS $2,248,125 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA MEDICAL CENTER, INC. VAN NUYS $2,235,750 MOUNTAIN VALLEYS HEALTH CENTERS BIEBER $2,227,500 MENDOCINO COAST CLINICS, INC. FORT BRAGG $2,226,750 EL DORADO COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER PLACERVILLE $2,196,000 UNIVERSITY MUSLIM MEDICAL ASSOCIATION, INC. LOS ANGELES $2,189,750 R.O.A.D.S. FOUNDATION, INC., THE COMPTON $2,137,000 CHINATOWN SERVICE CENTER LOS ANGELES $2,084,375 WEST COUNTY HEALTH CENTERS, INC. GUERNEVILLE $2,082,000 SONOMA VALLEY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER SONOMA $2,024,000 HEALTH ACCESS FOR ALL INC. LOS ANGELES $2,009,875 WEST OAKLAND HEALTH COUNCIL, THE OAKLAND $1,952,250 IMPERIAL BEACH COMMUNITY CLINIC IMPERIAL BEACH $1,943,750 HI-DESERT MEMORIAL HEALTH CARE DISTRICT YUCCA VALLEY $1,849,250 BARTZ-ALTADONNA COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER LANCASTER $1,839,000 INLAND BEHAVIORAL AND HEALTH SERVICES, INC. SAN BERNARDINO $1,822,750 SAN FERNANDO COMMUNITY HOSPITAL SAN FERNANDO $1,803,875 HARBOR COMMUNITY CLINIC SAN PEDRO $1,797,250 AAA COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE INC. NORTH HOLLYWOOD $1,741,500 HURTT FAMILY HEALTH CLINIC, INC. TUSTIN $1,661,000 HILL COUNTRY COMMUNITY CLINIC ROUND MOUNTAIN $1,633,250 SAN MATEO, COUNTY OF SAN MATEO $1,631,875 SAN BENITO HEALTH FOUNDATION HOLLISTER $1,603,750 SCHOOL HEALTH CLINICS OF SANTA CLARA COUNTY SAN JOSE $1,595,125 SANTA CLARA, COUNTY OF SAN JOSE $1,585,500 TRI-STATE COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE CENTER NEEDLES $1,582,125 ST ANTHONY MEDICAL CENTERS LOS ANGELES $1,574,875 GREENVILLE RANCHERIA GREENVILLE $1,552,750 SAMUEL DIXON FAMILY HEALTH CEN VALENCIA $1,520,875 AMERICAN INDIAN HEALTH & SERVICES SANTA BARBARA $1,517,875 REDWOODS RURAL HEALTH CENTER, INCORPORATED REDWAY $1,481,250 UNIVERSAL COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER LOS ANGELES $1,457,875 BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES INC GARDENA $1,450,750 SOUTHERN TRINITY HEALTH SERVICES MAD RIVER $1,382,125 MCCLOUD HEALTHCARE CLINIC, INC. MCCLOUD $1,357,750 REDWOOD COAST MEDICAL SERVICES INC GUALALA $1,330,500 SAN DIEGO AMERICAN INDIAN HEALTH CENTER SAN DIEGO $1,289,625 COPPERTOWER FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER INC CLOVERDALE $1,231,625 SAN FRANCISCO MEDICAL CENTER OUTPATIENT IMPROVEMENT PROGRAMS, INCORPORATED SAN FRANCISCO $1,224,250 KARUK TRIBE HAPPY CAMP $1,124,250 COMMUNITY MEDICAL WELLNESS CENTERS, USA LONG BEACH $1,109,875 HARMONY HEALTH MEDICAL CLINIC AND FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER MARYSVILLE $1,107,250 MARIN CITY HEALTH AND WELLNESS CENTER SAN RAFAEL $1,098,500 WINTERS HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION, INC. WINTERS $1,096,500 KEDREN COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. LOS ANGELES $1,065,875 SOUTHLAND INTEGRATED SERVICES, INC. SANTA ANA $1,062,375 ASIAN AND PACIFIC ISLANDER WELLNESS CENTER, INC. SAN FRANCISCO $1,055,125 ST. VINCENT DE PAUL VILLAGE, INC. SAN DIEGO $1,043,625 KOREAN COMMUNITY SERVICES, INC. ANAHEIM $1,015,375 LONG VALLEY HEALTH CENTER LAYTONVILLE $971,000 NORTH ORANGE COUNTY REGIONAL HEALTH FOUNDATION FULLERTON $966,875 DAVIS STREET COMMUNITY CENTER INC SAN LEANDRO $946,750 ANDERSON VALLEY HEALTH CENTER BOONVILLE $940,125 SIERRA FAMILY MEDICAL CLINIC INC NEVADA CITY $889,500 YEHOWA MEDICAL SERVICES HARBOR CITY $888,875 CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL & RESEARCH CENTER AT OAKLAND OAKLAND $884,250 ASIAN AMERICANS FOR COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT OF SANTA CLARA, INC, THE SAN JOSE $823,375 ACHIEVABLE FOUNDATION THE CULVER CITY $759,125 SHINGLETOWN MEDICAL CENTER SHINGLETOWN $751,750 RITTER CENTER SAN RAFAEL $705,125 $992,709,250

