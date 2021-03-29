OC Fair & Event Center is looking to hire workers

COSTA MESA (March 29, 2021) – OC Fair & Event Center needs seasonal workers to help put on the 2021 OC Fair – summer’s best celebration.

Jobs include everything from building exhibits to working as a ticket taker, administrative assistant or customer service representative.

Open positions are seasonal, part-time with numerous opportunities available in departments such as parking, security and admissions. There are jobs available for those who are interested in being a member of the maintenance team, landscape crew or janitorial group.

Seasonal jobs are posted at ocfair.com/jobs and positions are available for people 16 and older. Hiring has begun for several jobs, with other start dates staggered toward the OC Fair, July 16-Aug. 15. Virtual interviews and orientations will help with this year’s hiring process.

Perks include free admission to the OC Fair, the option to purchase discounted tickets for friends and family and the opportunity to win a Fair employee scholarship.

Employees will need to follow all COVID-19 and other precautions for the safety of guests and staff. More specific information will be provided to applicants and will be based on current protocols from public health officials.

For more information, visit ocfair.com/jobs or contact the human resources department at 714-708-1563, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

