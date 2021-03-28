Woman Killed by Vehicle After Trying to Stop Thieves Who Robbed Her Apartment

March 27, 2021

A woman, approximately 31 years old, in Lancaster was struck and killed by a vehicle, possibly occupied by two men who had robbed her and her boyfriend inside an apartment complex, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies responded at 8:20 p.m. Friday to a call of a woman down in front of an apartment complex in the 44000 block of 15th Street West, near Avenue J-8, according to the Lt. Chris Calderaro of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A preliminary investigation determined two suspects were inside the apartment complex and may have attempted to rob a man and when they ran from the complex to get into a vehicle, the woman chased after them and was struck by a possibly light-colored sedan, Calderaro told reporters at the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she died and the man sustained a head wound, Calderaro said. The man’s condition was not disclosed. A detailed description of the two men seen fleeing the apartment complex and the name of the victim were not available.

Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 323-890-5500.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments