Crash in Montebello Crash Causes Oil Spill and Hazmat Call

(CBS) A two-vehicle collision at a Montebello intersection lead to an oil spill that forced a hazmat callout Thursday morning.

Aerial video from the scene showed a car which appeared to have been totaled and a semi-truck with significant front end damage.

An emergency fire dispatcher told CBSLA that one person was trapped and had to extricated. It’s unclear how many people were hurt.

The circumstances of the crash were also unknown.

The intersection was shut down as of 8 a.m., according to Montebello police.

The collision occurred sometime around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Beverly Boulevard.

