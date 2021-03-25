COVID-19 Pandemic Causing a Spike in Sleep Deprived People

Sleep Expert Offers Advice on How to Combat Pandemic-Related Concerns to Prevent Negative Health Effects Caused by Insufficient Sleep
It’s a worrisome statistic! Although sleep experts recommend adults get at least seven to eight hours of sleep, many American adults prior to the Coronavirus pandemic were already averaging as little as six hours per night.
Today, more people across Southern California are sleeping even less, not getting enough ZZZs as many have become heavily impacted by losing loved ones, facing unemployment, experiencing financial hardship and other COVID-19-related challenges.
“More people are feeling depressed and anxious,” said Dr. Kendra Becker, a sleep medicine physician with Kaiser Permanente Southern California. “During this pandemic, we’ve seen an increase in people suffering from insomnia, problems falling asleep and staying asleep. Fear and stress are the main reasons why, and it makes it harder for you to sleep because of all that worrying. People are more concerned about their jobs, their families, and it keeps them up at night. Depression and insomnia are related – they go hand-in-hand.”
Many people think sleep is just for resting at the end of their busy day. They justify less sleep by saying: “I feel fine.” However, getting enough shut eye is as important as any other activities a person does during the day. When we sleep, our immune system is activated to hunt and kill viruses, bacteria and even cancer cells. With sufficient sleep hours, a person wakes up refreshed, with the mental and physical energy needed for a new day.
Dr. Becker offers the following answers to frequently asked questions about the importance of sleep, especially during the pandemic that is affecting many people’s sleep cycle:
“The facts are clear: getting a good night’s sleep is critically important to everyone’s good health,” Dr. Becker said, noting if your sleep problems last for more than three months, it’s time to seek medical attention. “It’s in everyone’s best interest for good health to sleep well, sleep enough, be well and thrive!”
