Newsom to nominate Asm. Rob Bonta as California attorney general, the first Filipino to serve

If confirmed by the state Legislature, Bonta will become the first Filipino American to serve as California’s attorney general. He would replace Xavier Becerra, who was confirmed last week as President Joe Biden’s pick as U.S. Health and Human Services secretary.

“Rob represents what makes California great – our desire to take on righteous fights and reverse systematic injustices,” Newsom said in a statement. “Growing up with parents steeped in social justice movements, Rob has become a national leader in the fight to repair our justice system and defend the rights of every Californian.”