Long Beach Native Serving on Guided Missile Destroyer

U.S. NAVY Seaman Anjuli WeeEng, from Long Beach, Calif., uses an alidade on a bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 7, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

