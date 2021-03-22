Downey Council Will Consider Paying $4,500 for a Council Trip to Ensenada

By Brian Hews • March 22, 2021

Tomorrow night’s agenda for the Downey City Council has an item that the body will consider to spend $4,500+ for transportation, food and lodging for a two night, three day “special ceremony” visit to its sister city of Ensenada.

Armando Ayala, the Mayor of Ensenada, wants to have the council visit because of the two decommissioned ambulances the city delivered in October 2020.

The charges also include “travel mileage,” it is 192 miles to from Downey to Ensenada, the current IRS rate is 57 cents per mile, so each councilmember will earn $218 for taking the trip.

The four members wanted to travel in the next few weeks, but will “wait” until May or June according to the agenda.

The agenda was stamped “approved by the city manager,” who is Gilbert Livas.

Public Comment

Individuals can submit their public comment to be read into the record at a City Council meeting. City Council Meeting public comments for any item on the agenda or non-agenda public comment can be sent to [email protected]. Comments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on the day of the Council Meeting.

Members of the public wishing to view the live stream of the City Council Meetings on their personal electronic devices can do so by visiting the City’s YouTube Channel.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments