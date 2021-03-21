Newsom Recall Numbers 304K Short as of March 11

According to the SOS’ website, as of March 11, the Gavin Newsom recall numbers are as follows:
1,834,770 signatures received
1,454,710 verified
266,637 invalid
1,188,073 total
Percentage of verified signatures to received signatures is ~21%. (1455/1835)
Percentage of invalid signatures to verified signatures is ~18%. (267/1455)
1.835 *1.21 = 2.2 million needed to be received.
2.2 million * .82 = 1.804 verified signatures needed to obtain the 1.5 million goal.
Editor’s note: Anyone want to check the math go ahead. 😂
