Newsom Recall Numbers 304K Short as of March 11

According to the SOS’ website, as of March 11, the Gavin Newsom recall numbers are as follows:

1,834,770 signatures received

1,454,710 verified

266,637 invalid

1,188,073 total

Percentage of verified signatures to received signatures is ~21%. (1455/1835)

Percentage of invalid signatures to verified signatures is ~18%. (267/1455)

1.835 *1.21 = 2.2 million needed to be received.

2.2 million * .82 = 1.804 verified signatures needed to obtain the 1.5 million goal.

Editor’s note: Anyone want to check the math go ahead. 😂

