2 People in Custody After Mustang Pursuit on 91 Freeway in Cerritos

At 11:24 p.m. the car hopped on the 91 Freeway and soon came to a stop in the shoulder lane and the driver and passenger were taken into custody.

The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a black Mustang on the 605 Freeway in Orange County Sunday night.

The chase started in Orange County and speeds of 125 mph were reached by the driver.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.

Photos from NCBFour chopper.

