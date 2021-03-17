Metropolitan State Hospital transfers patients out of former California Youth Authority facility

ENTRANCE to the CYA in Norwalk, patients were brought in Dec. 2020, and were transferred out on Feb. 11

March 17, 2021

Norwalk, CA – Metropolitan State Hospital officials notified the City of Norwalk that the forty-three female patients, housed at the annex, formerly known as the California Youth Authority (CYA), had been transferred out as of February 11th, as their rates of infections are down. On December 6, 2020 the facility became operational due to a need for “surge space” in some of their other facilities.

Additionally, City officials were also notified that the facility will be utilized solely as a transitional facility for patients prior to being transferred to the Metro State Hospital (MSH), with a maximum stay of 14 days. On Feb. 17, 2021, there were 27 patients admitted to the facility. They were then transferred to the MSH two weeks later, after having completed 14 days of observation and testing for COVID-19.

According to MSH Executive Director Dr. Michael Barsom, “The DSH continues its temporary use of the facility to fulfill its mission while maintaining space in state hospitals for patients who are suspected of, or test positive for, COVID-19.”

Norwalk City officials have made several attempts to ensure that residents are fully aware of the DSH’s use of the facility. Starting in September 2020, a public information campaign was coordinated by City officials and the DSH to inform residents of the plans for the use of the facility on Bloomfield Avenue. “We coordinated two virtual town-hall meetings in collaboration with the Department of State Hospitals and the Metro State Hospital. It was important to the City Council that residents were provided with details and given an opportunity to voice any concerns regarding the use of the facility,” said Mayor Jennifer Perez.

Per a signed agreement negotiated between the Metropolitan State Hospital and the City of Norwalk, patients that may be housed temporarily at the annex will have to pass a background check. Both the local Sheriff’s Department and Metro Police will continue to monitor the facility.

The Department of State Hospital’s one-year lease for the use of CYA annex is set to expire in September 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments