Disneyland Theme Parks to Reopen April 30

After closing in late March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disneyland is planning to reopen. Reservations will be limited to California residents until further notice.

Disneyland theme parks will reopen April 30 with limited capacity after a nearly year-long closure under California’s coronavirus pandemic rules.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure park in Anaheim will reopen with a new theme park reservation system designed to better manage capacity limits, the company said. All guests will be required to obtain a reservation in advance.

Park reservations will be limited to California residents until further notice.

