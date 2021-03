BREAKING: ABCUSD to Start In-Person Learning April 12

STAFF REPORT • March 16, 2021

THE ABCUSD Board of Trustees, at their regular meeting tonight and with $7.5 million from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, voted to start in-person learning, with strict protocols, starting April 12.

The percentage of students attending will be negotiated between the teacher’s union and ABC and is expected to conclude soon.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments