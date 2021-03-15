LA County Residents 16-64 with Underlying Health Conditions Now Eligible for Vaccine

FROM SUPERVISOR JANICE HAHN

Today we hit yet another turning point in LA County’s mass COVID-19 vaccination effort as well as our collective fight against this virus: LA County residents ages 16 to 64 with certain serious underlying health conditions are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

This includes those who have:

Cancer (current and with a weakened immune system)

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, and/or cardiomyopathies

Type 2 diabetes with hemoglobin A1c level > 7.5%

Sickle cell disease

Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above

Down’s syndrome

Severe obesity (BMI of 40 or higher)

Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen-dependent

Pregnant women and unhoused people are also included in this new expansion.

If you have a serious health condition not listed here, you may still be eligible for the vaccine. Visit the Department of Public Health’s webpage to view the full list of qualifying conditions.

