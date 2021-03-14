March 14, 2021 COVID: 28 Deaths, 644 New Cases in LA County, Hospitalizations Continue to Fall
Public Health Reports 28 New Deaths and 644 New Positive Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County; Hospitalizations Continue to Fall
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. The case numbers and deaths reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting.
- 644 new COVID-19 cases (1,210,265 cases to date)
- 28 new deaths due to COVID-19 (22,474 deaths to date)
- 951 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
- More than 5,955,000 individuals tested; 19% of all people tested positive
Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations of Confirmed Cases and Deaths
Last 7 Days
Su
3/14
Sa
3/13
F
3/12
Th
3/11
W
3/10
Tu
3/9
M
3/8
Daily new cases
644*
793
947
1,378
1,514
1,337
880*
Daily deaths
28*
42
101
101
119
70
13*
Daily hospitalizations
951
979
1,015
1,056
1,079
1,119
1,132
Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)
1.6%
1.7%
1.8%
1.9%
1.9%
1.9%
2.0%
