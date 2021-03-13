Supervisor Hahn Breaks Ground on New Downey Sports Complex

LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn (center) with Downey Mayor Claudia Frometa and Downey officials broke ground on the construction of the Downey Sports Complex at Rancho Los Amigos South Campus. Photo Credit: Bryan Chan

March 13, 2021

Downey, CA — Today, LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Downey Mayor Claudia Frometa and Downey officials broke ground on the construction of the Downey Sports Complex at Rancho Los Amigos South Campus.

“I think a lot of us over this past year realized how much we took for granted when we weren’t allowed to do those things anymore and for many people – especially kids—that was sports,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “Sports aren’t just about exercise. They build comradery, confidence, and leadership skills. Sports are an important part of childhood and this sports complex is going to be an asset to Downey residents.”

The five-acre site will include three multipurpose sports fields, lighting for nighttime play, restroom, a concession stand, an equipment storage room, office space for staff, and a surface parking lot. The parking lot will include 19 electric vehicle charging stations. When completed, the County will lease this facility for one dollar a year to the City of Downey which will operate it.

“This is an exciting day for our entire community, as we break ground on this brand new sports complex that will provide much needed recreational opportunities for our local youth,” said Downey Mayor Claudia M. Frometa. “This project would not be possible without the support of Supervisor Janice Hahn, who has been committed to this project and has worked with our City to articulate a vision and a design that reflects the needs of our community. This complex and sports fields will be a legacy to our younger generations that health matters to us. Our youth matter! Looking forward to its completion and the many years of use and recreation.”

The project is budgeted at $12.12 million. $10 million is from Supervisor Janice Hahn’s 4th District discretionary funding while the additional $2.12 million will come from the City of Downey and will cover the synthetic turf, office space, and a multi-sport scoreboard.

The project is estimated to be completed this November 2021.

