L.A. D. A. Gascon Hit With Recall Petition

The grounds for the recall as stated on the official notice included the following:

Since being elected, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has abandoned crime victims and their families. Gascon has disregarded the rule of law and weakened lawful sentencing requirements for the most violent criminals, including murderers, armed robbers, and rapists.

George Gascon’s new policies treat career and repeat violent offenders as if they had never committed a crime, ignoring public safety laws approved by the people. Gascon has even reduced sentences on hate crimes, gun crimes, and gang crimes.

On behalf of crime victims and their families and in the interest of public safety, this notice of intention to recall George Gascon as Los Angeles District Attorney is submitted.

The grass roots effort to recall Gascon is supported by victims’ rights advocates, former law enforcement officials, and current and former prosecutors, including: former Los Angeles District Attorney Steve Cooley, former Los Angeles City Councilman Dennis Zine, former Los Angeles County Supervisor Michael Antonovich, Commissioner of Arcadia Burton Brink, former National Director for the Office for Victims of Crime John W. Gillis, Retired Deputy Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department Bob Green, Mayor of Palmdale Steve Hofbauer, leading expert in rescuing child sex trafficking victims Dr. Lois Lee, former Assistant City Prosecutor for the City of Long Beach Timothy O’Reilly, Mayor of Lancaster R. Rex Parris, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, and many others.

For the latest updates on when the petitions will become publicly available, or to volunteer or contribute to the Recall George Gascon campaign, visit recallgeorgegascon.com

