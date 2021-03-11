Area Crime Summaries

Cerritos

Man Pulls Gun on Shopper at Los Cerritos Center

HMG-CN has learned that on Friday, February 26 at around 6 PM Cerritos station deputies responded to the Los Cerritos Center regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a female adult was walking in the crosswalk near PF Chang’s when a white Nissan sedan, driven by a young male, nearly hit her. When the girl reached the sidewalk she yelled back at him and at that point the young male pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at her.

He continued driving in the parking lot toward at South Street.

A short time later a sergeant from the Cerritos station was patrolling the Plaza 183 Shopping Center parking lot when he observed the suspect vehicle parked in a parking stall.

The sergeant detained the suspect at gunpoint until assisting units arrived. the suspect was taken into custody and a black Ruger semi-automatic handgun was recovered from his vehicle.

The 20-year-old is a resident of Lakewood… and obviously not very smart.

3 year old shot on 105 in Downey

A Los Angeles man was driving home on the 105 Freeway with his 3-year-old son Tuesday night when someone pulled up in another car and began shooting, hitting the boy in the leg, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man, a 29-year-old Los Angeles resident, was headed westbound on the freeway in Downey at 10:30 p.m. when he heard gunshots, said CHP spokesman Marcos Iniguez.

At least two bullets hit the man’s car, piercing both right side doors. Then, his son, strapped in a car seat in the back, began crying.

“He thought his son was crying because he heard the shots,” Iniguez said. “Then he looked over and saw his son was bleeding, and that’s when he realized he was shot.”

Woman fatally shot in Bellflower

A gunman is on the loose after fatally shooting a woman in her car outside her Bellflower apartment Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to a shooting call just before 7:30 a.m. at the Sherwood Apartment Homes in the 14500 block of McNab Avenue, according to the LACSD.

Neighbors say they awoke to screaming and then gunshots. Some ran outside in pajamas to see. “You could see that she was already gone,” one woman said.

Responding deputies found the victim shot in the front seat of her car.

The woman, believed to be in her late 20s, died at the scene, officials said.

Others who live at the complex said the victim had been fighting with an ex before the deadly violence broke out, and yelling could be heard inside her apartment.

A friend told KTLA the victim has a 4-year-old daughter who is now staying with family.

Lakewood

Overall, Part 1 crimes throughout the city in January 2021 increased slightly compared to January 2020, primarily driven by the continued trend of increasing grand theft autos ( GTAs), which seems to be a regional trend. It was also reported that suspects are not being detained in jail long, due to new prosecutorial policies and zero bail programs. These factors may be resulting in recently arrested individuals repeating crimes shortly after being released.

On a positive note, LASD personnel recently observed a dramatic drop in vehicle and larceny thefts due to deployment of a suppression vehicle during night hours. Overall, Lakewood Center Mall crimes were down compared to last year likely due to the pandemic related restrictions on business operations. Sgt. O’ Donoghue received many thanks.

La Mirada

Notable Arrests

• A suspect wanted in connection to forgery was arrested for grand theft and forgery.

• A suspect was arrested on the 12800 block of La Mirada Blvd. for identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

• A suspect was detained and arrested near the intersection of Granada Ave. and La Mirada Blvd. for possession of narcotics and narcotics for sales.

• A suspect was arrested for in connection to a

• Twelve suspects were arrested throughout La Mirada for various warrants and narcotics violations.

Other Structure Burglary

• An attempt burglary was reported on the 14000 block of Rosecrans Ave. Minor damage to a door was reported that was consistent with someone trying to access the location.

Vehicle Burglary

• An afternoon theft of a cell phone was reported on the 15000 block of Imperial Hwy.

• A duffle bag with various personal items were reported stolen during an overnight burglary on the 14600 block of Gandesa Rd.

• A daytime window smash burglary was reported on the 16700 block of Valley View

• An early morning window smash burglary was reported on the 14300 block of Alondra

• A handgun and other personal items were stolen during a daytime window smash burglary on the 12300 block of La Mirada Blvd.

Grand Theft

• A daytime theft from two unlocked vehicles was reported on the 15600 block Foster Rd.

• A laptop and other electronic equipment were reported stolen during an early morning theft from an unlocked vehicle on the 15600 block of Foster Rd.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen during a daytime theft on the 15900 block of Algeciras Dr.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen during an afternoon theft on the 12900 block of Ramsey Dr.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen during a morning theft on the 14500 block of Jalisco Rd.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen during a late-night theft on the 14100 block of Adoree St.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen during an early morning theft on the 15000 block of Rosalita Dr.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen during a daytime theft on the 16000 block of Heron Ave.

Grand Theft Auto

• A SUV was reported stolen on the 15200 block of Tricia Ln.

• An attempt vehicle theft to a truck was reported stolen on the 14500 block of Stage Rd.

• An attempt vehicle theft to a truck was reported stolen on the 14500 block of Mercado

• Two motorhomes were reported stolen on the 14900 block of Firestone Blvd.

• A truck was reported stolen on the 14700 block of Hadaway Dr.

• A truck was reported stolen on the 14800 block of Mansa Dr.

• A stolen sedan was recovered on the 14400 block of Rosecrans Ave.

