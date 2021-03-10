March 10, 2021: Storm Expected to Bring Rain Until Friday

March 10, 2021

A cold winter storm arrived overnight and is forecast to bring periods of rain, snow and gusty winds to Southern California through Friday.

The storm is expected to provide steady rain much of the day Wednesday, bringing between .5 and 1 inch of rain to coastal and valley locations, according to the National Weather Service.

Local mountains and foothills can expect up to 1.5 inches of rain or higher in areas hit by potential thunderstorms.

Forecasters are calling for 6 to 12 inches of snow to fall above the 4,500-foot mark.

Snow was already falling on the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine as of 5 a.m. Wednesday.

California Highway Patrol vehicles were escorting drivers as snow plows worked to clear the roadway.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego county mountains through 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Weather Service.

Chains are required for mountain travel, Caltrans warned drivers in a tweet early Wednesday morning.

Officials also reminded drivers to check wiper blades and tire pressure, keep a blanket, snacks and water in their car and have a phone charger while traveling in winter conditions.

In addition to the rain, forecasters are calling for wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph.

Drier weather is expected to return to the area on Friday and continue through the weekend.

