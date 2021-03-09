Supervisor Hahn and Mayor Frometa Provide Update on Downey’s Restorative Care Village

Two separate facilities are under construction both aimed at providing extended healthcare treatment to patients after they are discharged from County hospitals.

March 9, 2021

Downey, CA– LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn and Downey Mayor Claudia M. Frometa are providing an update on the Restorative Care Village currently under construction at Rancho Los Amigos in Downey. The project broke ground last summer and is expected to be completed in July and begin accepting patients in Fall 2021.

Two separate facilities are under construction both aimed at providing extended healthcare treatment to patients after they are discharged from County hospitals. These facilities will primarily serve patients being discharged from Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center.

“The new Restorative Care Village is a continuation of what Rancho Los Amigos has always set out to do: rebuild lives,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn. “The incredible doctors at Rancho Los Amigos treat patients who have experienced life-changing illnesses and injury and give them hope for their futures. But even after they are discharged, patients need time to recover and adapt to their new normal. This Restorative Care Village is going to make sure that all patients have a place to recover and the support they need to rebuild their lives.”

One, a 50-bed Recuperative Care Center, will provide care and supportive services for individuals recovering from hospitalization who do not have a place to live and have ongoing medical needs. Too often, unhoused patients are discharged from hospitals only to end up getting sick again on the streets. The Recuperative Care Center will provide patients the care they need to recover from hospitalization and the supportive services they need to get connected with long-term housing.

“The new Restorative Care Village is a step-forward in helping support some of the most vulnerable patients in our County,” said Downey Mayor Claudia M. Frometa. “Patients needing extended services will be able to get the specialized medical care and the continued rehabilitation treatment they need and that Rancho Los Amigos is known for in order to rebuild their lives and return to normalcy. On behalf of the City of Downey, I commend the L.A. County Board of Supervisors and our Supervisor Janice Hahn, for supporting a project that will be critical in ensuring unsheltered individuals receive the ongoing medical care they need to fully recover.”

The second facility is a five building 80-bed Crisis Residential Treatment Program that will provide psychiatric services to individuals being released from County facilities. Uniquely, the Crisis Residential Treatment Program at Rancho will focus on the needs of post-medical trauma patients who have been receiving rehabilitative care and may need help adjusting to cognitive and physical limitations associated with recent physical injuries.

Patients who meet clinical criteria will be transported directly from hospitals to the Recuperative Care Center and Residential Treatment Program for admittance and upon discharge are transported to the next level of appropriate care. There are no drop-in services allowed or provided at either facility.

The new facilities at Rancho Los Amigos are one of four Restorative Care Villages set to open at County Hospitals across Los Angeles County this year.

