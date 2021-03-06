Cerritos, La Mirada and Other Area City’s Crime Summary

Crime Summary

Cerritos

Aggravated Assault

A Hispanic female was assaulted in the Los Cerritos Center parking lot with a suspect brandishing a handgun on 02/26/21. The victim stated she was walking in the parking lot when the suspect drove up next to her and yell at her to get her attention. Victim told suspect to leave her alone, the suspect then pointed a handgun at he and drove away. The suspect was apprehended.

The previous Tuesday 02/23/21 in the 11400 block of Beach Street two Hispanic males who worked in the same facility were caught up in an altercation. The victim was trying to enter the employee parking lot but was blocked by the suspect work vehicle, when he began swearing at the victim, exited his vehicle and began to swing a fork at the victims face. The suspect was arrested.

On Sunday 02/28/21 two suspects physically assaulted two employee of a business in the Los Cerritos Center.

Burglary

Two residential burglaries were reported on Tuesday 02/23/21, a front door was pried open on Brigantine Street and Wednesday 02/24/21 a garage on Moore Street reported tools were taken from an unlocked garage that was under construction.

Grand Theft Auto

A catalytic converter belonging to a 2005 Honda Accord was reported stolen on Wednesday 02/24/21 on Fallcreek Lane. A golf cart was reported stolen Thursday 02/25/21 and an adrenaline boat with trailer reported stolen on Park Street 02/26/21

La Mirada

Residential Burglary

An early morning burglary was reported on the 14700 block of Firestone Blvd. The exact loss is yet to be determined]

Other Structure Burglary

A suspect was detained and arrested for an early morning door pry burglary on the 13900 block of Valley View Ave.

Vehicle Burglary

An early morning burglary was reported on the 11700 block of Gayview Dr.

An early morning window smash burglary was reported on the 16100 block of Rosecrans Ave.

Grand Theft

Two cell phones were stolen during a daytime theft on the 13900 block of Imperial Hwy.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen during an afternoon theft on the 14400 block of Rosecrans Ave.

An unsecured generator was reported stolen from a truck on the 15200 block of Canary Ave.

Grand Theft Auto

A truck was reported stolen on the 16500 block of Summershade Dr.

A trailer was reported stolen on the 14900 block of Firestone Blvd.

A truck was reported stolen on the 14700 block of Ragan Dr.

A stolen truck was recovered on the 15900 block of Alicante Rd.

Bellflower

Over the past few weeks thieves have been targeting late 1990’s-early/mid 2000’s Chevy and GMC SUVs and trucks. Specifically, Tahoe and Yukon style SUVs, and Sierra/Silverado 1500/2500 trucks. If you own one of these vehicles or know someone who does please take extra steps to ensure it is secure. Always lock your doors, take advantage of aftermarket kill switches, steering wheel locks, or a LoJack recovery system just to name a few options.

OC Sheriff Investigated Over Capitol Riot Connection

BY BRIAN HEWS

Yet another police officer is being investigated for participating in the capitol riot Jan. 6.

Special Officer Monica Alston is under local and federal investigation in connection with the riot.

Alston posted photos of herself on social media during the Trump speech outside the Capitol and , undaunted, videoed herself inside the capitol.

She was placed on paid (why?) leave Jan. 21 by the department pending an internal investigation.

According to published accounts the FBI last month searched her Irvine home.

A special officer is not a full deputy and does not retain a deputy’s police powers when off duty.

Alston is not the latest sheriff’s employee investigated for right-wing activity. Last year, a 13-year deputy was investigated for wearing an Oathkeeper patch on his uniform as well as the logo of the “Three Percenters.”

Experts say right-wingers are pervasive among our police forces.

