Border Patrol Arrests Two Wanted Felons, Seizes Multiple Firearms in Pine Valley

PINE VALLEY, Calif.—U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agents arrested a man and woman on Thursday after they fled from the Interstate 8 checkpoint in a grey BMW sedan. Agents discovered two handguns, bolt cutters, and other items that appeared to have been stolen, inside the vehicle.

The event began on Thursday at approximately 7:30 p.m., when a man and woman in a grey BMW sedan approached the I-8 checkpoint near Pine Valley, California. After briefly stopping at the primary inspection area, the 56-year-old male U.S. citizen driver suddenly sped off at a high rate of speed. Agents were able to deploy a vehicle immobilization device as the vehicle fled the checkpoint.

The man continued to drive erratically at a high rate of speed even as agents pursued him. He abruptly exited the freeway at Sunrise Highway and briefly stopped. The female passenger exited the vehicle and was quickly apprehended by agents. The driver continued north on Sunrise Highway eventually pulling over near mile marker 21 where he surrendered to agents.

During a search of the vehicle, a 9mm handgun and a 40-caliber handgun were discovered on the passenger floorboard of the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody for a violation of Title 8 USC 758, high-speed flight from a checkpoint and transported to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing. Record checks revealed that both the driver and passenger had extensive criminal histories which included past felony convictions, as well as outstanding felony warrants.

Both individuals, the firearms, and vehicle were turned over to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department for final disposition.

“I’m proud of the great work by our agents in securing these firearms and arresting these wanted felons,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “Their hard work keeps our neighborhoods safe.”

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.

